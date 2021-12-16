Woman testifies against ex in Wells Fargo robbery-kidnapping trial

RACINE — A former girlfriend of a man on trial in Racine County Circuit Court for kidnapping and bank robbery testified against him on Wednesday.

George K. Pearson-Robb, 21, is charged with armed robbery with threat of force as party to a crime, three counts of kidnapping and robbery of a financial institution.

Lamarra Powell, 20, the former girlfriend, is charged with three counts of kidnapping and robbery of a financial institution, as party to a crime on all four charges.

She did not directly participate in the kidnapping and bank robbery; rather, she is charged with aiding and abetting the conspirators.

The two were among four charged in connection to the June 28, 2019, kidnapping of a woman and her two children that culminated in the robbery of the Wells Fargo the following day.

The woman was the manager of a Wells Fargo branch and was kidnapped so that the three conspirators could gain access to the vault.

However, the case against the defendant is largely circumstantial. There is video of the bank robbery, but the conspirators covered their heads and faces.

Pearson-Robb has maintained his innocence.

However, Powell told the jury she heard her former boyfriend and the co-conspirators planning the kidnapping and robbery for weeks.

She was also able to identify Pearson-Robb in a still shot taken from surveillance video of the bank robbery.

A person in the video was wearing a black Victoria Secret’s jacket with the word “PINK” across the back.

“That’s my jacket,” she said, noting he sometimes borrowed it.

As the defense noted, Powell’s statements to law enforcement were inconsistent and she hoped for a favorable outcome from the state if she cooperated because she really did not want to go back to jail, she told the court emphatically.

Case history

Officers from the Racine Police Department were dispatched at about 6:42 a.m. on June 29, 2019, to Wells Fargo, 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, for a report of a bank robbery.

Events culminating in the bank robbery actually began the evening before when William Q. Howell, now 21, and Donterious L. Robb, now 26, allegedly approached the branch manager as she was getting her two children out of the car after arriving home in Kenosha.

The branch manager was pregnant at the time and her children were ages 5 and 2.

Howell and Robb allegedly brandished firearms and forced the woman into the backseat of her car before getting in her car, eventually covering her head with a T-shirt, and driving to Milwaukee.

During the trip, they allegedly took her cellphone and wallet. Robb allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun at her for the entire ride.

Investigators later learned the handguns were fake, but the victim testified that she thought they were real.

When Howell and Robb arrived in Milwaukee, they put the woman and her daughters in the basement of the house where they were staying.

Howell and Robb allegedly told her they wanted access to the bank vault the next morning.

In the early-morning hours of the next day, the woman and her two children were transported to Wells Fargo in Racine.

On the trip from Milwaukee to Racine, the two conspirators were joined by a third, which the state alleges was Pearson-Robb.

Once inside the bank, the woman was threatened with a gun until she was able to get access to money, which the men stuffed into bags.

As the conspirators made their way through the bank, the woman managed to shut a door, locking herself and her two children in the bank with the conspirators on the wrong side of the locked door. The conspirators fled with $47,000.

Eyewitness

Powell testified to what she saw during the evening hours of June 28, 2019 at a house on 37th Street in Milwaukee, which has been identified as the home of Pearson-Robb.

She told the jury she was informed there were hostages in the basement when she arrived at the house that evening.

At one point, Donterious L. Robb told her to take a blanket downstairs to the hostages, which she did.

She described the basement as “pitch black” and said she did not interact with the hostages.

When asked why she didn’t call the police, she said: “I was afraid of what somebody would do to me if I told.”

She said afterward there was a lot of money in Pearson-Robb’s room, piled on the bed and floor.

The witness also told the jury the defendant purchased gifts for her, including clothing, shoes, and a car.

Credibility

The defense called into question Powell’s credibility.

Powell was also was arrested along with the other three co-conspirators, but she hoped for favorable consideration in her case due to her cooperation.

The defense also raised issues about the conduct of Pearson-Robb, which allegedly included infidelity, suggesting that his relationship behavior would lead Powell to seek retribution through cooperation with prosecutors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.