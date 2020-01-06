Woman sustains 'significant injuries' in Mount Pleasant house fire

MOUNT PLEASANT — A woman sustained "significant injuries" after a house fire broke out in a Mount Pleasant home.

At 11:31 p.m. Sunday, the South Shore Fire Department was dispatched to 1119 N. Summerset Drive for a report of a possible structure fire, according to a South Shore Fire Department news release.

Mount Pleasant police officers arrived on scene and confirmed smoke was visible from a single family home.

The first South Shore FD unit arrived on scene at 11:38 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a single-story, wood frame, single family residence. Simultaneous rescue and fire attack efforts were initiated.

South Shore FD Lt. Mike Cook found and removed a woman within three minutes of the arrival of the first firefighters on the scene. Emergency medical care was initiated, and the woman was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine in serious condition.

With 10 minutes of the Fire Department's arrival, the fire was extinguished.

The house experienced significant heat and smoke damage to most of the building, causing an estimated $40,000 in damage to the structure and the home's contents.