Woman sustains 'significant injuries' in Mount Pleasant house fire
Summerset Drive fire

Woman sustains 'significant injuries' in Mount Pleasant house fire

Summerset Drive fire

Fire damage is shown at 1119 N. Summerset Drive, in Mount Pleasant, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, the morning after a fire broke out on Sunday, Jan. 5. The incident left one female resident with "significant injuries," the South Shore Fire Department reported. 

 Alyssa Mauk

MOUNT PLEASANT — A woman sustained "significant injuries" after a house fire broke out in a Mount Pleasant home. 

At 11:31 p.m. Sunday, the South Shore Fire Department was dispatched to 1119 N. Summerset Drive for a report of a possible structure fire, according to a South Shore Fire Department news release.

Mount Pleasant police officers arrived on scene and confirmed smoke was visible from a single family home.

The first South Shore FD unit arrived on scene at 11:38 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a single-story, wood frame, single family residence. Simultaneous rescue and fire attack efforts were initiated.

South Shore FD Lt. Mike Cook found and removed a woman within three minutes of the arrival of the first firefighters on the scene. Emergency medical care was initiated, and the woman was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine in serious condition.

With 10 minutes of the Fire Department's arrival, the fire was extinguished.

The house experienced significant heat and smoke damage to most of the building, causing an estimated $40,000 in damage to the structure and the home's contents.

South Shore firefighters were assisted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and an ambulance from the Caledonia Fire Department. In addition, firefighters from the Kansasville, Oak Creek and Somers fire departments staffed South Shore FD Station 9 during the incident.

As of Monday morning, South Shore said they were not naming the victim until family members could be notified. 

The cause of the fire, which authorities said did not appear to be suspicious, is under investigation by both the South Shore Fire Department and Mount Pleasant Police Department. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

