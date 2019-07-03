RACINE COUNTY — A Milwaukee woman who reportedly drove drunk with her infant in the car, and a Racine man who was allegedly driving while intoxicated were each taken to jail Tuesday evening for reckless driving incidents.
At 8:39 p.m. Tuesday, the Racine County Communications Center received a report of a reckless driver traveling west on Seven Mile Road from 92nd Street in Raymond. The caller said a vehicle nearly rear ended them, passed and then pulled over. A female driver got out, urinated on the side of the road and got back in the vehicle. She then made a U-turn and drove east on Seven Mile Road at what the caller said was more than 100 mph.
A deputy working near Interstate 94 found the vehicle on Seven Mile Road at the interstate and stopped the vehicle as it passed a vehicle on the right, using the gravel shoulder of the roadway. In the backseat, a deputy found the driver's 8-month-old son.
The driver, 25-year-old Gabrielle Presser of Milwaukee, was reportedly intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests. Presser was arrested, pending charges of her second charge of operating while intoxicated — this time with a passenger under the age of 16. The infant was turned over to his father.
The deputy learned that Presser's license was revoked due to a previous OWI charge. She was in court on June 25 for driving while revoked, and paid a $400 cash bond on June 26 with conditions stating that she was not to drive.
Due to that, a misdemeanor bail jumping charge is also being referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office. As of Wednesday morning, Presser remained in custody at the Racine County Jail.
Second reckless driving arrest
At 8:36 p.m. Wednesday, the Racine Communications Center received another call about a reckless truck on Highway 11 at 56th Road in Yorkville that was reportedly "swerving all over the roadway."
Deputies found the truck at the intersection of highways 11 and 75. The driver, 27-year-old Ismael Zuniga of Racine, was reportedly intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests. Zuniga was arrested, pending his fourth OWI charge and operating after revocation.
Today's mugshots: July 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Penny M. Amie
Penny M. Amie, 1200 block of Yout Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, misdemeanor theft.
Cassandra K. Dale
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cassandra K. Dale, West Allis, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Petronilo Garcia
Petronilo Garcia, 1700 block of Howe Street, Racine, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction.
Dejane' T. Harrison
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dejane' T. Harrison, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, neglecting a child.
Jordan L. Jones
Jordan L. Jones, 1700 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Rashad R. Lewis
Rashad R. Lewis, 1700 block of North Main Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, fourth degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct.
Anthony W. Mayes
Anthony W. Mayes, 1000 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Bruce J. Maki Jr.
Bruce J. Maki Jr., 7500 block of 337th Avenue, Burlington, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Simon Marquez III
Simon Marquez III, 900 block of La Salle Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Timothy James McNally
Timothy James McNally, Shorewood, operating a motor vehicle with intoxicated, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration.
