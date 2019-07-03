{{featured_button_text}}
Reckless driving arrests

Presser, left, Zuniga, right

RACINE COUNTY — A Milwaukee woman who reportedly drove drunk with her infant in the car, and a Racine man who was allegedly driving while intoxicated were each taken to jail Tuesday evening for reckless driving incidents.

At 8:39 p.m. Tuesday, the Racine County Communications Center received a report of a reckless driver traveling west on Seven Mile Road from 92nd Street in Raymond. The caller said a vehicle nearly rear ended them, passed and then pulled over. A female driver got out, urinated on the side of the road and got back in the vehicle. She then made a U-turn and drove east on Seven Mile Road at what the caller said was more than 100 mph.

A deputy working near Interstate 94 found the vehicle on Seven Mile Road at the interstate and stopped the vehicle as it passed a vehicle on the right, using the gravel shoulder of the roadway. In the backseat, a deputy found the driver's 8-month-old son.

The driver, 25-year-old Gabrielle Presser of Milwaukee, was reportedly intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests. Presser was arrested, pending charges of her second charge of operating while intoxicated — this time with a passenger under the age of 16. The infant was turned over to his father. 

The deputy learned that Presser's license was revoked due to a previous OWI charge. She was in court on June 25 for driving while revoked, and paid a $400 cash bond on June 26 with conditions stating that she was not to drive.

Due to that, a misdemeanor bail jumping charge is also being referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office. As of Wednesday morning, Presser remained in custody at the Racine County Jail.

Second reckless driving arrest

At 8:36 p.m. Wednesday, the Racine Communications Center received another call about a reckless truck on Highway 11 at 56th Road in Yorkville that was reportedly "swerving all over the roadway."

Deputies found the truck at the intersection of highways 11 and 75. The driver, 27-year-old Ismael Zuniga of Racine, was reportedly intoxicated and failed field sobriety tests. Zuniga was arrested, pending his fourth OWI charge and operating after revocation. 

