RACINE — A 49-year-old woman was struck three times by gunshots on Racine’s south side Saturday morning, police have reported.
Police Sgt. Adam Malacara reported that the shots were reported at 5:11 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Park Avenue. The victim suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.
No update on injuries was available Monday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.