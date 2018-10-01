RACINE — A 49-year-old woman was struck three times by gunshots on Racine’s south side Saturday morning, police have reported.

Police Sgt. Adam Malacara reported that the shots were reported at 5:11 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Park Avenue. The victim suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.

No update on injuries was available Monday morning.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

