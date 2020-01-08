Woman spends 25th birthday behind bars, charged with OWI, battery, stealing a vehicle and more

The responding officer reportedly smelled the strong odor of intoxicants on Benish’s breath, had her perform field sobriety tests and then conducted a preliminary breath test which showed a 0.257% blood-alcohol concentration, more than triple the legal limit.

She told police she did not recall the accident but did remember taking the vehicle and driving.

The vehicle belonged to another woman whose children said Benish had come into their residence and taken the keys off the kitchen table and then drove away. The children said she appeared intoxicated.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Assault with weapon

The same day, at 1:07 p.m., police responded to an Albert Street residence for a report of an unwanted person and assault, the criminal complaint continues.

When they arrived they found Benish standing on the front porch, naked from the waist up and “screaming uncontrollably” about getting her things from the house where her boyfriend had been staying.

The woman who lived there, and who owned the vehicle Benish had taken, had a large welt on her forehead.