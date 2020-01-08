Woman spends 25th birthday behind bars, charged with OWI, battery, stealing a vehicle and more

RACINE — A Racine woman faces 21 criminal charges for the extended events of Sunday which allegedly included a stolen vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, drunken driving, trespassing and criminal damage to property.
Crystal M. Benish, of the 1700 block of Edgewood Avenue, turned 25 Tuesday inside the Racine County Jail after being charged in Racine County Circuit Court with: one count of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, a felony; one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence, second offense; one count of misdemeanor battery with a dangerous weapon; criminal damage to property; misdemeanor theft; disorderly conduct; and 14 counts of bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
Benish was observed by a witness, who was waiting at the traffic light at Durand Avenue, driving north along Sheridan Road at an estimated 90 mph. The witness said he saw Bensh’s vehicle strike a pole and continue north along Racine Street.
The offending vehicle did not stop until it reached Racine Street and DeKoven Avenue where the witness said he saw the female driver get out with a liquor bottle under her arm; the car had two flat tires on the driver side.
When an ambulance arrived, the emergency medical technicians reportedly had to grab Benish to get her into the ambulance, and who was yelling and “acting extremely drunk or high,” the complaint states.
The responding officer reportedly smelled the strong odor of intoxicants on Benish’s breath, had her perform field sobriety tests and then conducted a preliminary breath test which showed a 0.257% blood-alcohol concentration, more than triple the legal limit.
She told police she did not recall the accident but did remember taking the vehicle and driving.
The vehicle belonged to another woman whose children said Benish had come into their residence and taken the keys off the kitchen table and then drove away. The children said she appeared intoxicated.
Assault with weapon
The same day, at 1:07 p.m., police responded to an Albert Street residence for a report of an unwanted person and assault, the criminal complaint continues.
When they arrived they found Benish standing on the front porch, naked from the waist up and “screaming uncontrollably” about getting her things from the house where her boyfriend had been staying.
The woman who lived there, and who owned the vehicle Benish had taken, had a large welt on her forehead.
She told police Benish had found a metal pipe on the front porch, bashed and kicked at the door until she got inside and swung the pipe at the victim, striking her in the head. She told police Benish also bit her twice: once on a knuckle and once on her forearm.
The boyfriend Benish had sometimes visited there told police he was ending their relationship after the day’s events.
Benish had been out on bond for prior charges of disorderly conduct in one case and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping based on positive drug testing while out on bond. A condition of that bond was not to commit any new crimes. That led to new bail jumping charges.
She has prior convictions for violating a harassment restraining order, three disorderly conduct charges, retail theft and possession of THC.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Benish was being held in the County Jail on a $500 bond. Her preliminary appearance was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
LeRoy D. Williams
LeRoy D. Williams, 3900 block of Green Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Dennis Ray Rumler
Dennis Ray Rumler, 1300 block of Grand Avenue, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments.
Theodore Lightfield
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Theodore Lightfield, 400 block of Donald Drive, Burlington, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments.
Cavon Isaiah Green
Cavon Isaiah Green, of Milwaukee, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cory Lee Grafton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cory Lee Grafton, of Milwaukee, misdemeanor theft by false representation.
Hector G. Garcia-Santiago
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Hector G. Garcia-Santiago, 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Richard Kim Fibish
Richard K. Fibish, 600 block of Foxtree Circle, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a third offense, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Laquisha Monique Dennis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Laquisha Monique Dennis, of Waukegan, Illinois, possession of THC.
Johnny Hope Bender
Johnny Hope Bender, 1700 block of West Boulevard, Racine, misdemeanor theft, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Becky Lynn Baker
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Becky Lynn Baker, 5300 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft.
Deonte P. Westmoreland
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Deonte P. Westmoreland, 800 block of Sandra Court, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC.
Aahlanzo Shareif Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Aahlanzo Shareif Jones, of Milwaukee, disorderly conduct, possession of THC.
Robert Leo Lewins
Robert Leo Lewins, 1700 block of New Street, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a seventh offense, operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
Qingyu Wei
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Qingyu Wei, of Troy, Michigan, felony theft by false representation between $2,500 and $5,000.
Elijah Rain Norton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Elijah Rain Norton, 2500 block of Lawn Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Keenen Juwan Holt
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Keenen Juwan Holt, of Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of methamphetamine.
Jacob Aaron Gust
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jacob Aaron Gust, of Elkhorn, felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC, possession of cocaine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a second offense.
Dennis R. Frame
Dennis R. Frame, of Mount Horeb, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee/elude an officer.
Bobby Dean Blade Jr.
Bobby Dean Blade Jr., 500 block of 14th Street, Racine, physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, child enticement, second-degree assault of a child under 16, attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16.
Kristen Mae Arneson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kristen Mae Arneson, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.