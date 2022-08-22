Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting death she claimed was self-defense

RACINE — The woman who shot and killed her partner in December 2019, alleging he was abusive and fearing he was about to hurt her, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday for sentencing, just 10 days after pleading guilty to a reduced charge that was the result of a plea deal.

Angela Scheit, 41, was sentenced for second-degree reckless homicide with use of a dangerous weapon to 10 years in prison for the shooting death of Victor Perez, 45, in December 2019.

The defendant has credit for time served of approximately two years and eight months.

Scheit claimed she shot in self-defense because she feared her allegedly abusive partner would kill her.

Quote Allowed to speak on her own behalf, Angela Scheit apologized only for “being put into a position to make a choice I never wanted to make.”

The plea agreement and 10-year sentence recommendation were the result of a negotiated settlement between the Racine County District Attorney's Office and defense counsel Jillian Scheidegger and Patrick Cafferty.

The DA’s Office, the defense and even the judge addressed the fact the public might perceive 10 years as a light sentence for a shooting death.

However, as Judge Timothy Boyle noted, had the case proceeded to trial, the jury might have found the defendant not guilty of the homicide by reason of self-defense.

“This case might have had no consequences,” he said. “There is that potential.”

She told the court she understood there were consequences for her actions.

“I’m sorry a mother had to lose her son, a sister had to lose her brother, and children who have lost their father,” she said. “I am also sorry, to my family, as well, that my consequences are now yours.”

Self-defense

The defendant was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

However, Scheit claimed she shot in self-defense after Perez threatened her with a gun. The firearm turned out to be a facsimile, but Scheit’s attorneys stated she did not know that.

At the time of her arrest, Scheit told investigators, “He was going to kill me. I had no choice.”

In interviews with police, Scheit indicated that she was trapped in an abusive relationship with Perez, whom she had met the month before on Facebook.

On the night of the shooting, the defendant told investigators Perez had become angry about something and began to walk towards her in an “infuriated” state. She claimed fear led her to shoot him.

Complicated

Judge Boyle called the case very complicated.

One factor to consider, he noted, was the defendant had no criminal history. The record indicated she worked and supported four children as a single mom.

“She has lived an upstanding life,” he said of Scheit. However, the case was not “cut and dry.”

Another issue is that while the defendant claimed to be in an abusive relationship, there really was no evidence for it. She did not report the abuse to the police nor were there other documents, such as a restraining order, nor were there witnesses other than Scheit.

Boyle also said society was not a "Clint Eastwood movie" where it was acceptable to solve problems with a gun.