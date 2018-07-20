RACINE — One woman was sent to the hospital with burns suffered during a Friday afternoon kitchen fire, according to Battalion Chief Willie Hargrove of the Racine Fire Department.
At 2:24 p.m., firefighters responded to 1318 Marquette St. for a structure fire. The flames were out by 2:36 p.m.
Two other people were at the house when firefighters arrived, but Hargrove said he did not yet know if they were inside the house when the fire started or just witnesses helping the woman.
In all, the fire inflicted an estimated $60,000 in damages. The burn victim's condition was unknown as of Friday evening, according to a press release. The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.