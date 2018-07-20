Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Marquette Street fire
Firefighters stand outside 1318 Marquette St., which was the scene of a kitchen fire that hospitalized a woman Friday afternoon.

 JONATHON SADOWSKI jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

RACINE — One woman was sent to the hospital with burns suffered during a Friday afternoon kitchen fire, according to Battalion Chief Willie Hargrove of the Racine Fire Department.

At 2:24 p.m., firefighters responded to 1318 Marquette St. for a structure fire. The flames were out by 2:36 p.m.

Two other people were at the house when firefighters arrived, but Hargrove said he did not yet know if they were inside the house when the fire started or just witnesses helping the woman.

In all, the fire inflicted an estimated $60,000 in damages. The burn victim's condition was unknown as of Friday evening, according to a press release. The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.

