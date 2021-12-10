Woman saved from overdose with two doses of Narcan at Racine County Jail, Sheriff reports

RACINE — A 24-year-old Lake Geneva woman in the Racine County Jail was saved from a potentially fatal heroin overdose after medical staff at the jail gave her multiple doses of Narcan.

Since implementing the Narcan program in July of 2014, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reports that it has used Narcan (a nasal spray used to treat narcotic overdoses) more than 65 times to assist potential overdose victims.

“One of our most important missions is to combat the dangerous distribution and use of illegal drugs,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in statement. “Sometimes we fight this fight through arresting drug dealers, sometimes we provide information about the dangers of this poison, and sometimes we save lives using Narcan. Either way, the Sheriff’s Office has trained and equipped staff continuously standing ready to serve and protect the community.”

The woman from Lake Geneva was not identified but was described as "a recent inmate of the Racine County Jail," was being held in an intake cell at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday when a check was done on the woman and her cellmate and jail staff did not observe any unusual behavior, a release said.

Just after 8 a.m., a deputy came to escort the cellmate to her own court hearing when the reported observing the 24-year-old woman seated in an odd position; she was upright on her mattress on the floor, a few feet away from the wall, with her head tilted down and resting on her right shoulder and drool coming out of her mouth.

The woman did not move or respond when the deputy removed the cellmate from the intake cell, according to the release, and when the deputy exited the intake cell with the cellmate, he purposely slammed the cell door; the woman still did not move, even after the loud noise.

Jail staff reported that they immediately responded to the cell after being alerted by the deputy, and they found the woman was non-responsive but breathing.

Jail medical personnel medically assessed the woman, requested that emergency medical services be dispatched to the jail, and administered one dose of Narcan followed by a second dose, at which point she regained consciousness, officials said.

According to RCSO: Emergency responders arrived at 8:21 a.m. and entered the intake cell, and within minutes transported the woman to the hospital. While en route, the woman spontaneously stated, “I snorted it," they reported.

At the hospital, the woman allegedly admitted to being an active heroin user who was going through withdrawals.

The woman is expected to be returned to the jail once she is medically cleared.

“The Sheriff’s Office commends the keen observations of the deputy, and the quick/decisive actions of the jail staff,” RCSO said in the release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0