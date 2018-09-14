RACINE — A woman had to be extricated from her Toyota Corolla after she rolled it over in her front yard. Police and fire crews responded to the rollover in the 1100 block of North Osborne Boulevard, north of Spring Street, at approximately 1 p.m. Friday.
The 88-year-old woman's son-in-law Randy Mich said she was coming home from doing errands and must have accidentally pushed the gas instead of the brake, hit a bush and rolled the car over.
She was transported to Ascension All Saints hospital, although she was coherent and moving around.
Joe Robertson, who lives next door, said he heard a loud crash and then looked over and saw the car on its roof.
"I couldn't believe my eyes," he said.
