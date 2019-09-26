CALEDONIA — A Mount Pleasant woman is facing charges after reportedly stealing more than $45,000 from her Caledonia employer.
Lisa L. Witt, 52, of the 8600 block of Northwestern Avenue, is charged with theft of between $10,000 and $100,000 in a business setting , and unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents — both felonies.
According to the criminal complaint:
On June 13, a Caledonia Police officer responded to Spark, formerly known as Design North, 8007 Douglas Ave., in reference to an alleged theft by an employee.
Spark is an award-winning strategic branding and packaging graphics design firm in Caledonia.
The business's manager said that Witt, who had been the business's part-time bookkeeper from June 14, 2010 until she was fired May 17, had reportedly stolen from the company.
The theft was noticed after Witt was fired and a full-time accountant was hired. The new accountant discovered discrepancies in the company's payroll and credit card statements.
As bookkeeper, Witt had access to the company's credit card. An internal investigation discovered that Witt has reportedly given herself payroll increases totaling $12,936.
She also used the company credit card for non-business related expenses at Amazon, retail stores, restaurants, magazine subscriptions, online purchases, gas stations and grocery stores totaling $33,846.
As of Wednesday, Witt remained in custody on a $10,000 signature bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 10 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
