RACINE — A woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly stole money and a cell phone from a purse that was left at the Racine County Courthouse.

Alona N. Gentry, 25, of Milwaukee is charged with misdemeanor theft, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and a felony count of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Jan. 22, a Racine County Sheriff's deputy at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., was advised of a theft. A woman said she was had left her purse on a bench on the second floor of the courthouse.

The woman later returned to the courthouse and got her purse, which had been turned in on the eighth floor. She discovered that her cell phone and wallet, which contained about $115, was missing.

A deputy and police officer viewed security footage on Jan. 25 which showed the woman leave her purse on the second-floor bench. About two hours later, a woman sat down next to purse and went through it. She then got up and left by going down the stairs.

Two minutes later, the woman is seen on the first floor with the purse in her hands. After seeing the deputies at the security checkpoint, the woman reportedly put the purse behind her back and dropped it on the bench.

The woman was later identified as Gentry after a deputy recognized her speaking during a court appearance in which Gentry is facing a felony count of bail jumping.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Gentry remained in custody on a $500 cash bond, online records showed. A preliminary hearing is set for March 27 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

