KENOSHA — A Chicago man has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman at the Kenosha Metra station.
Kenosha Police were called to the station, 1103 54th St., at 9:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a sexual assault. They found a 30-year-old woman sitting on a bench “crying to a point of gagging” while two other women stood by.
One of the other women had called 911, and the second woman told police she had information about the suspect.
The victim told the officer she had been raped.
Alvin E. Linton III, 32, of Chicago, was charged Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault and strangulation in connection with the attack. He is being held on $75,000 bond.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told the officer she was walking through the area when a man — a stranger — asked if he could use her phone.
She said she allowed him to use the phone, and while he was speaking to someone, he asked the woman to help him up the stairs to the train platform because he felt dizzy.
The woman agreed.
“While (she) was helping him up the stairs, (the woman) stated the man took off his red shirt and wrapped it around her neck. He then pulled the shirt tight against her neck, constricting her breathing and making her unable to yell for help.”
The woman told police the man pushed her down on the stairs and sexually assaulted her.
The woman told police she was able to pull away from being choked but the man then put his hand over her mouth. She bit him, and he told her to be quiet before walking away, according to the complaint.
Security video from the station shows the woman helping Linton up the stairs about halfway before disappearing from camera view. Ten to 15 seconds later, according to the complaint, Linton walks back into camera view carrying a red shirt. About 10 to 15 seconds after he leaves, the woman is seen walking down the stairs crying.
One of the women at the train station told police she had been on the phone with Linton. She said while on the phone with him she could hear a woman saying, “Why are you doing this?” and “I tried to help you.”
She said she rushed to the train station to find out what was going on. When she arrived, she found the woman crying, the complaint states.
About 40 minutes after the assault was reported, a woman called police to say she had just dropped off Linton near a bus stop and gave police the location.
Linton was taken into custody there.
He told police he had not done anything wrong and consented to a DNA swab.