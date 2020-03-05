Woman reportedly pulled man who uses walker off bar stool, injuring him

RACINE — A Racine woman is charged with felony substantial battery after reportedly pulling a man who uses a walker off a bar stool, causing him to break his hip.

At 4:48 p.m. on Dec. 11, Racine Police responded to Roger's Place, 1843 N. Wisconsin Ave., for a report of an assault that had taken place, according to the criminal complaint.

An officer spoke with a bar employee who was tending bar at the time of the incident. The employee, as well as two witnesses, said that 49-year-old Amy M. Tremmel, of the 3600 block of Charles Street, pulled a customer who uses a walker off of his bar stool, causing him to fall and hurt his leg.

Tremmel told police that she and the other customer got into a verbal argument. When the other customer went to the bathroom, Tremmel said she moved his walker to the outside of the bar so that he could not leave the bathroom and get back to his seat.

This upset the other customer, who was able to get his walker and return to the bar. The two continued to argue and Tremmel said she walked up to the man while he was sitting at the bar and things got physical. She admitted that she touched him, but said she did not know how he fell from the bar stool.