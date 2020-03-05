Woman reportedly pulled man who uses walker off bar stool, injuring him

RACINE — A Racine woman is charged with felony substantial battery after reportedly pulling a man who uses a walker off a bar stool, causing him to break his hip.
At 4:48 p.m. on Dec. 11, Racine Police responded to Roger's Place, 1843 N. Wisconsin Ave., for a report of an assault that had taken place, according to the criminal complaint.
An officer spoke with a bar employee who was tending bar at the time of the incident. The employee, as well as two witnesses, said that 49-year-old Amy M. Tremmel, of the 3600 block of Charles Street, pulled a customer who uses a walker off of his bar stool, causing him to fall and hurt his leg.
You have free articles remaining.
Tremmel told police that she and the other customer got into a verbal argument. When the other customer went to the bathroom, Tremmel said she moved his walker to the outside of the bar so that he could not leave the bathroom and get back to his seat.
This upset the other customer, who was able to get his walker and return to the bar. The two continued to argue and Tremmel said she walked up to the man while he was sitting at the bar and things got physical. She admitted that she touched him, but said she did not know how he fell from the bar stool.
The injured man was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital where it was later determined that he fractured his hip from the fall, and he needed surgery to repair his hip.
Tremmel is out of custody on a $500 cash bond, online court records show. A preliminary hearing is set in the matter on March 18 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Mar. 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas E Straube
Thomas E Straube, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Amy M Tremmel
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Amy M Tremmel, 3600 block of Charles Street, Racine, substantial battery, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Sarah J Hartley
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sarah J Hartley, 100 block of Holiday Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lamar E Patterson
Lamar E Patterson, 1600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Shadiamond Andryanna Sims
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Shadiamond Andryanna Sims, 1500 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Marquese M Snow
Marquese M Snow, 1300 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Erica Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Erica Smith, 600 ½ Main Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.