WIND LAKE — A woman who claimed she burglarized a house in Wind Lake “to save the children” broke her ankle jumping from the home’s second-floor window, according to Waterford Police.

Sarah J. Schlecht, 23, of the 1700 block of Mildrum Street, Union Grove, faces a felony charge of burglary of a building or dwelling and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Wind Lake couple returned to their house in the 25400 block of South Wind Lake Road at about 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 6 and found Schlecht inside.

The man chased Schlecht around the house before she jumped out of a second-story window, breaking her ankle in the process. Waterford Police arrived and found the man “detaining” Schlecht behind the house, the complaint says.

An officer reported finding necklaces, a gold chain and silver pendant that belonged to the couple on Schlecht's person. The officer also found a crack pipe, needles and alcohol pads, which Schlecht claimed were the couple’s.

Schlecht reportedly told the officer that the couple were drug users and she took their drug paraphernalia “to save the children.”

Schlecht was taken for medical treatment. While at the hospital, she asked officers, “How is it burglary if I entered through an unlocked door?”

Schlecht’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 18. She had a cash bond set at $2,000 on Wednesday, records show.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the greater Union Grove and Waterford areas, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

