WIND LAKE — A woman who claimed she burglarized a house in Wind Lake “to save the children” broke her ankle jumping from the home’s second-floor window, according to Waterford Police.
Sarah J. Schlecht, 23, of the 1700 block of Mildrum Street, Union Grove, faces a felony charge of burglary of a building or dwelling and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Wind Lake couple returned to their house in the 25400 block of South Wind Lake Road at about 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 6 and found Schlecht inside.
The man chased Schlecht around the house before she jumped out of a second-story window, breaking her ankle in the process. Waterford Police arrived and found the man “detaining” Schlecht behind the house, the complaint says.
An officer reported finding necklaces, a gold chain and silver pendant that belonged to the couple on Schlecht's person. The officer also found a crack pipe, needles and alcohol pads, which Schlecht claimed were the couple’s.
Schlecht reportedly told the officer that the couple were drug users and she took their drug paraphernalia “to save the children.”
Schlecht was taken for medical treatment. While at the hospital, she asked officers, “How is it burglary if I entered through an unlocked door?”
Schlecht’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 18. She had a cash bond set at $2,000 on Wednesday, records show.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jonathan A. Broking
Jonathan A. Broking, 300 block of Lewis Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, false imprisonment.
Jorge Castillo-Cruz Jr.
Jorge Castillo-Cruz Jr., 1300 block of Franklin Street, Racine, attempt battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, operating while intoxicated causing injury, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Kimberly A. Draut
Kimberly A. Draut, 2100 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, battery to emergency rescue worker.
Fahim A. Flanagan
Fahim A. Flanagan, 4600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating without a license.
Lesean Z. Graves
Lesean Z. Graves, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Cameron J. Harris
Cameron J. Harris, Milwaukee, possession of narcotic drugs, disorderly conduct.
Daivontae T. Johnson
Daivontae T. Johnson, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon, second degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
Dakarai I. Jones
Dakarai I. Jones, Milwaukee, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Lonnie P. Moore
Lonnie P. Moore, 2500 block of Hamilton Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery.
Bertram D. Poelinitz
Bertram D. Poelinitz, 6500 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, disorderly conduct, first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon.
Harold D. Taylor
Harold D. Taylor, Springfield, Ohio, first degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Scott T. Blada
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Scott T. Blada, 6700 block of Novak Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of cocaine.
Jessica K. Glenn
Jessica K. Glenn, 1100 block of Howard Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
David C. Juarez
David C. Juarez, Chicago, Ill., disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Faith M. Kling
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Faith M. Kling, 22100 block of West Seven Mile Road, Franksville, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Christopher L. McGoldrick
Christopher L. McGoldrick, 2900 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, obstructing an officer
Giorgio G. Perez
Giorgio G. Perez, 2300 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Mark A. Perine
Mark A. Perine, 1600 block of Winslow Street, Racine, theft by acquisition of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Alexander D. Wilson
Alexander D. Wilson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
