Woman reportedly got into a fight with her mom, broke into abandoned home
TOWN OF NORWAY — A woman allegedly got into a physical altercation with a relative while under the influence and then broke into an abandoned home.

Sarah Palmersheim, 33, of 8000 block of Scenic View Drive, was charged with disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, obstructing an officer and seven counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. 

According to a criminal complaint:

On April 30, a Racine County deputy responded to a call from the victim stating that a relative, Sarah Palmersheim, was actively assaulting her and was breaking things. Dispatch advised Palmersheim was heard stating she "wants to be gone and wants to die."

Upon arrival, the victim said that Palmersheim had left prior to the arrival of law enforcement. It was learned that she had entered an abandoned home by breaking a window. A neighbor advised that Palmersheim often breaks into the home to do drugs.

Deputies attempted to make contact with Palmersheim numerous times before using a door ram to breach the house. Once inside, the woman yelled "OK, I'm coming out." Deputies took her into custody and noticed she had blood and wounds on both hands.

A deputy returned to the victim's house and noticed she had a bruise on her upper left arm. The victim said that at around 6:30 p.m. Palmersheim was at the end of the driveway in a car, drinking with a friend.

She then came inside and started "acting goofy." She became agitated and started yelling and throwing things around the home. The victim told Palmersheim that she needed to go outside, then she started kicking the door from outside. 

The deputy then spoke to a male who was also at the house. He said he was in a different bedroom but then came out when he heard the altercation escalate.

He said he saw Palmersheim on top of the victim with another person trying to pull her off of the victim. He said he then separated the victim and Palmersheim. 

Palmersheim has two prior charges of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments on Feb. 4, 2019 and November of 2018, online records show. Palmersheim has a cash bond set at $500 and a status conference set for May 5.

