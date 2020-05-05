Woman reportedly gets into a fight with relative, breaks into abandoned home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWN OF NORWAY — A woman allegedly got into a physical altercation with a relative while under the influence and then broke into an abandoned home.

Sarah Palmersheim, 33, of 8000 block of Scenic View Drive, was charged with disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, obstructing an officer and seven counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On April 30, a Racine County deputy responded to a call from the victim stating that a relative, Sarah Palmersheim, was actively assaulting her and was breaking things. Dispatchers advised that Palmersheim was heard stating she “wants to be gone and wants to die.”

Upon sheriff’s deputies arrival, the victim said that Palmersheim had left prior to the arrival of law enforcement. It was learned that she had entered an abandoned home by breaking a window. A neighbor advised that Palmersheim often breaks into the home to do drugs.

Deputies attempted to make contact with Palmersheim numerous times before using a door ram to breach the house. Once inside, the woman yelled “OK, I’m coming out.” Deputies took her into custody and noticed she had blood and wounds on both hands.