Woman reportedly gets into a fight with relative, breaks into abandoned home

TOWN OF NORWAY — A woman allegedly got into a physical altercation with a relative while under the influence and then broke into an abandoned home.
Sarah Palmersheim, 33, of 8000 block of Scenic View Drive, was charged with disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, obstructing an officer and seven counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On April 30, a Racine County deputy responded to a call from the victim stating that a relative, Sarah Palmersheim, was actively assaulting her and was breaking things. Dispatchers advised that Palmersheim was heard stating she “wants to be gone and wants to die.”
Upon sheriff’s deputies arrival, the victim said that Palmersheim had left prior to the arrival of law enforcement. It was learned that she had entered an abandoned home by breaking a window. A neighbor advised that Palmersheim often breaks into the home to do drugs.
Deputies attempted to make contact with Palmersheim numerous times before using a door ram to breach the house. Once inside, the woman yelled “OK, I’m coming out.” Deputies took her into custody and noticed she had blood and wounds on both hands.
A deputy returned to the victim’s house and noticed she had a bruise on her upper left arm. The victim said that at around 6:30 p.m. Palmersheim was at the end of the driveway in a car, drinking with a friend.
She then came inside and started “acting goofy.” She became agitated and started yelling and throwing things around the home. The victim told Palmersheim that she needed to go outside, then she started kicking the door from outside.
The deputy then spoke to a male who was also at the house. He said he was in a different bedroom but then came out when he heard the altercation escalate.
He said he saw Palmersheim on top of the victim with another person trying to pull her off of the victim. He said he then separated the victim and Palmersheim.
Palmersheim has two prior charges of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments on Feb. 4, 2019 and November of 2018, online records show. Palmersheim has a cash bond set at $500 and a status conference set for May 5 in Racine County Circuit Court. She remained in custody as of Tuesday at the County Jail.
Today's mugshots: May 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Rodolfo R Barrera
Rodolfo (aka Rudy) R Barrera, 5300 block of Marboro Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Benjamin M Brovold
Benjamin M Brovold, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Davonte M Carraway
Davonte M Carraway, 3500 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ceceila R Hall
Ceceila R Hall, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer, felony bail jumping, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft by acquisition of a credit card.
Felipe D Hibarra
Felipe D Hibarra, 2200 block of Sixteenth Street, Racine, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon.
Demontez Lamar Jones
Demontez Lamar Jones, 600 block of Tenth Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, felony bail jumping.
James C Latshaw
James C Latshaw, 4100 block of Fifteenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robyn Kathleen Matson
Robyn Kathleen Matson, 6700 block of Lincolnshire Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotics, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sarah J Palmersheim
Sarah J Palmersheim, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Mitchell A Radziuk
Mitchell A Radziuk, Salem, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chartrice S Shannon
Chartrice S Shannon, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order.
Tavaries H Tyler
Tavaries H Tyler, 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments).
