You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman reportedly fired a gun into air outside Workforce Development Center
0 comments

Woman reportedly fired a gun into air outside Workforce Development Center

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she fired a handgun into the air during an argument outside the Workforce Development Center.

Talithia S. Jones, 30, of the 900 block of Hamilton Street, faces a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

The incident occurred at 10:43 a.m. near the area of 17th Street and Morton Avenue on the City of Racine's south side, police said.

Jones got into an argument with another woman, and as it escalated, one of the woman fired a gun into the air. Police said that no one was struck or injured. 

Jones made an initial court appearance Wednesday, during which a cash bond was set at $250, records show. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 27.

She remained in custody in  the Racine County Jail Wednesday afternoon, records show.

Talithia S. Jones

Jones
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News