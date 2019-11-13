Woman reportedly fired a gun into air outside Workforce Development Center

RACINE — A Racine woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she fired a handgun into the air during an argument outside the Workforce Development Center.
Talithia S. Jones, 30, of the 900 block of Hamilton Street, faces a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.
The incident occurred at 10:43 a.m. near the area of 17th Street and Morton Avenue on the City of Racine's south side, police said.
Jones got into an argument with another woman, and as it escalated, one of the woman fired a gun into the air. Police said that no one was struck or injured.
Jones made an initial court appearance Wednesday, during which a cash bond was set at $250, records show. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 27.
She remained in custody in the Racine County Jail Wednesday afternoon, records show.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Chauncy M Allen
Chauncy M Allen, 1200 block of Center Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operate motor vehicle while revoked, vehicle operator fell/elude officer causing damage to property, felony bail jumping.
Dominic T Anderson
Dominic T Anderson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school bus, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Dajenay K Branom
Dajenay K Branom, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, criminal trespass.
Megan Kara Leena Cole
Megan Kara Leena Cole, 4200 block of Mona Park Road, Racine, failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Veia T Crockett
Veia T Crockett, 3300 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Justin L Dandurand
Justin L Dandurand, 4400 block of Meadow Drive, Racine, uttering a forgery.
Nathan T Gray
Nathan T Gray, 2800 block of Sharon Lane, Mount Pleasant, possession of child pornography.
Alan M Hay
Alan M Hay, 1400 block of Autumn Drive, Racine, physical abuse of a child, strangulation and suffocation, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Willie R Henderson
Willie R Henderson, 3300 block of Packer Drive, Racine, failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody, disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.
Gavin W Moore
Gavin W Moore, 5100 block of 328th Avenue, Burlington, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, disorderly conduct.
Yarnell I Moten
Yarnell I Moten, 900 block of Eighteenth Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school.
Jason M Seyferth
Jason M Seyferth, 1700 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Leanthony T Smith
Leanthony T Smith, 5000 block of 17th Avenue Upper, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams).
Anthony L Charles
Anthony L Charles, 1900 block of Gilson Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Trevaya T Hill
Trevaya T Hill, 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Melissa A Holewinski
Melissa A Holewinski, 4400 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dailanique N Jones
Dailanique N Jones, 100 block of Main Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Michael D Jordan
Michael D Jordan, 1400 block of Liberty Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Brian L Phillips
Brian L Phillips, 5000 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.