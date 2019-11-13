Woman reportedly fired a gun into air outside Workforce Development Center

RACINE — A Racine woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she fired a handgun into the air during an argument outside the Workforce Development Center.

Talithia S. Jones, 30, of the 900 block of Hamilton Street, faces a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

The incident occurred at 10:43 a.m. near the area of 17th Street and Morton Avenue on the City of Racine's south side, police said.

Jones got into an argument with another woman, and as it escalated, one of the woman fired a gun into the air. Police said that no one was struck or injured.

Jones made an initial court appearance Wednesday, during which a cash bond was set at $250, records show. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 27.

She remained in custody in the Racine County Jail Wednesday afternoon, records show.

