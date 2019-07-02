You are the owner of this article.
Crime and Courts

Woman reportedly droves off in car, with owner hanging on

RACINE — A Racine woman who reportedly drove away in another woman's car, with the latter hanging from the car window, is facing charges.

Penny M. Amie, 33, of the 1200 block of Yout Street, is charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and misdemeanor theft. 

According to the criminal complaint:

On Monday, Racine Police responded to the 1600 block of Taylor Avenue for a report of "a woman hanging from a red Chevy Cruze." Arriving officers found two women arguing at the corner of 16th and Taylor avenues.

The car's owner said she was at Taylor Mart, 1813 Taylor Ave., when an unknown female, later identified as Amie, approached her car and began talking to her. The car's owner ignored Amie, left the keys in her car and went inside to prepay for her gas. When she came back out, she saw Amie driving off in her vehicle.

The car's owner said she grabbed onto the vehicle's rolled-down passenger window, but Amie continued to drive with her hanging there until concerned citizens blocked the vehicle. Amie then reportedly walked away from the car.

The car's operator said that $10 was removed from the car and $10 was reportedly found inside Amie's bra.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Amie remained in custody at the County Jail on a $1,000 signature bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for July 17 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk

