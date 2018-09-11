RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges after she accepted nearly $27,000 in state public assistance funds for providing child care that was not actually provided.
Tonia S. Canady, 30, of the 1700 block of Blake Avenue, is charged with public assistance fraud to get benefits greater than $10,000.
According to the criminal complaint:
Between Aug. 31, 2010, and Feb. 2, 2012, Canady reported to the state she was operating a state-funded child care facility in the 1300 block of Oakes Road in Mount Pleasant.
Canady’s uncle reportedly lived at that address. After a police raid and from reports found after various maintenance repairs, there were no items found at the address that would be associated with child care.
Additionally, witnesses and neighbors said they never saw children coming or going to the facility and never saw Canady except for when she came to get her mail.
Surveillance was conducted of the apartment, and numerous attempts were made to talk to Canady by knocking on the door at least once a day.
When Canady was finally questioned, she admitted she did not provide day care during those dates and was instead working at a nursing home facility.
A preliminary hearing for Canady is set for Sept. 27 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Of course she did. Now let’s also investigate these adult “Home Care” places. There is so much neglect and fraud going on. WI should be hiring tons of people to oversee these daycares and in home care places. In the end, it would save much money and possibly even lives.
Wow, another Canady in the news again!
