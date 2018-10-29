RACINE — On Saturday, a woman was walking down Villa Street when she saw a man sitting in front of Matranga's Super Market, 1200 Villa St. She recognized him as the person who had allegedly threatened her with a gun several days before.
The woman called police, who arrived soon after and arrested the man: John Anthony Johnson, 47, of the 500 block of Eighth Street.
According to the criminal complaint:
Johnson allegedly approached the victim the previous week, pointed a gun at her and ordered her to give him the purse she was carrying. He then allegedly fired a gun at the woman and fled.
On Saturday, the victim saw Johnson sitting in front of Matranga's.
When police arrived, Johnson reportedly stoop up and tried to walk away, telling officers he was "just going to go." He eventually complied with orders, according to police, and was patted down.
Police reported finding that Johnson was carrying a .22-caliber firearm and ammunition in a pack attached at his waist. Johnson does not have a concealed carry permit, according to police.
When given a breath test, police reported that Johnson had a blood-alcohol content of 0.23.
He admitted to having once fired the gun from the porch of his house on Eighth Street. Johnson said he acquired the gun from somebody known only as "White Boy."
Johnson faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and resisting an officer. No charges related to the alleged threat and attempted robbery of the woman have been filed yet, according to online court records.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody as of Monday night at the County Jail.
