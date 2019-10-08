CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee woman pulled over on Interstate 94 allegedly had a quarter-pound of heroin and fentanyl stuffed down the back of her pants, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
Charlene T. Jackson, 28, has been charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin greater than 50 grams and possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (fentanyl). She also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and obstructing an officer.
Jackson’s passenger, Terrance P. Thomas, 36, of Chicago, also faces felony charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin and fentanyl. He is also charged with a felony count of possession of marijuana.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy pulled Jackson over about a quarter-mile south of the Highway K off-ramp on Friday because she was reportedly speeding. The deputy smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle when another deputy responded.
Jackson waited on the side of the interstate with the other deputy and asked to use the bathroom. The deputy told her “based on their location that was not going to happen right now,” the complaint says.
You have free articles remaining.
Still, Jackson moved away from the deputy and began to put her hands down the back of her pants. A third deputy helped get her hands out of her pants. Jackson pulled out three baggies from the back of her pants. One bag had 51.1 grams of heroin, another had 71.5 grams of heroin and fentanyl and the other had 7.1 grams of marijuana.
Jackson told deputies that she had driven Thomas so he could pick up heroin earlier in the day. When Jackson got pulled over, Thomas told Jackson to hide the heroin on her person because the male deputies “would not be able to search her.”
Thomas allegedly told deputies: “It’s all mine … she ain’t got nothing.”
Jackson made an initial court appearance Tuesday, during which a $5,000 cash bond was set, records show.
Thomas also made an appearance and had a $20,000 cash bond set. Both remained in Racine County Jail Tuesday afternoon and were scheduled to make their next court appearances Oct. 16.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Brandie N. Alston
Brandie N. Alston, 400 block of West State Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Kimberly A. Draut
Kimberly A. Draut, 2100 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, battery to emergency rescue worker.
Brandon W. Farris
Brandon W. Farris, 6600 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (equal to or less than 200 grams), obstructing an officer.
Ruben Fuentes
Ruben Fuentes, 2400 block of Spring Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Emilio M. Gonzalez-Monterrey
Emilio M. Gonzalez-Monterrey, 1000 block of Birch Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cedrick D. Green
Cedrick D. Green, 1900 block of Green Street, battery causing great bodily harm as a hate crime, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Derrick M. Jackson
Derrick M. Jackson, 1100 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
Jolene A. Koker
Jolene A. Koker, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of an illegally obtained prescription.
Chrystain A. Kuhn
Chrystain A. Kuhn, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, drive/operate a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jordan Quinonez
Jordan Quinonez, 4900 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha, drive/operate a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephan G. Robinson
Stephan G. Robinson (a.k.a. Steve Bibbs, Edward Reno, Terrance Bibbs), 1100 block of Center Street, Racine, hit-and-run causing injury, operating while intoxicated causing injury.
Robert T. Sikorsky
Robert T. Sikorsky, 5300 block of 33rd Avenue, Kenosha, possession of THC.
Jamie L. Szarfinski
Jamie L. Szarfinski, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, theft in a business setting (between $10,000 and $100,000).
Matthew J. Yannaras
Matthew J. Yannaras, 5700 block of Randal Lane, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Darius D. Banks
Darius D. Banks, 5000 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Abigail Rose Derengowski
Abigail Rose Derengowski, 2600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft in a business setting, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Roland L. Harris
Roland L. Harris, 900 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Alexander E. Kritch
Alexander E. Kritch, 2000 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Jose Carlos Mariscal
Jose Carlos Mariscal, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery with use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct.
John D. Miller
John D. Miller, 700 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft.
Cedric V. Scales Jr.
Cedric V. Scales Jr., 1200 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Eric L. Schoessow
Eric L. Schoessow, 6200 block of 241st Avenue, Salem, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
Kevin D. Thomas
Kevin D. Thomas, 6300 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, obstructing an officer.
Antario N. Window
Antario N. Window, 1300 block of 30th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.