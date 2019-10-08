{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee woman pulled over on Interstate 94 allegedly had a quarter-pound of heroin and fentanyl stuffed down the back of her pants, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Charlene T. Jackson, 28, has been charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin greater than 50 grams and possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance (fentanyl). She also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and obstructing an officer.

Jackson’s passenger, Terrance P. Thomas, 36, of Chicago, also faces felony charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin and fentanyl. He is also charged with a felony count of possession of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy pulled Jackson over about a quarter-mile south of the Highway K off-ramp on Friday because she was reportedly speeding. The deputy smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle when another deputy responded.

Jackson waited on the side of the interstate with the other deputy and asked to use the bathroom. The deputy told her “based on their location that was not going to happen right now,” the complaint says.

Still, Jackson moved away from the deputy and began to put her hands down the back of her pants. A third deputy helped get her hands out of her pants. Jackson pulled out three baggies from the back of her pants. One bag had 51.1 grams of heroin, another had 71.5 grams of heroin and fentanyl and the other had 7.1 grams of marijuana.

Jackson told deputies that she had driven Thomas so he could pick up heroin earlier in the day. When Jackson got pulled over, Thomas told Jackson to hide the heroin on her person because the male deputies “would not be able to search her.”

Thomas allegedly told deputies: “It’s all mine … she ain’t got nothing.”

Jackson made an initial court appearance Tuesday, during which a $5,000 cash bond was set, records show.

Thomas also made an appearance and had a $20,000 cash bond set. Both remained in Racine County Jail Tuesday afternoon and were scheduled to make their next court appearances Oct. 16.

