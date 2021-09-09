Woman pleads not guilty to 16 felony counts for allegedly abusing patient in her care

RACINE — A woman who allegedly filmed herself abusing a person in her care and distributing the video pleaded not guilty to 16 felony counts Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Aymee Matson, 25, is charged with five counts of false imprisonment, six counts of intentional abuse of a patient causing bodily harm and five counts of capturing an intimate representation.

The victim was a patient at an adult living facility where Matson was previously employed.

A status hearing was set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 22 in Judge Robert Repischak’s court.

Case history

Matson was arrested Jan. 11 after authorities were notified of a video that allegedly showed a woman abusing a person in her care.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigated. A subsequent statement from the sheriff called the video “disturbing.”

The video purportedly shows Matson repeatedly kicking a male patient in his hand and head until he falls to the ground.

According to the statement, the man in the video was completely nude with his ankles bound.