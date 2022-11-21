Woman pleads guilty to recording 'disturbing' video of her abusing patient at adult living facility

RACINE — A woman who allegedly filmed herself abusing a person in her care and distributing the video pleaded guilty to three felony counts in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday.
Aymee Matson, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of false imprisonment, one count of intentionally abusing a patient causing bodily harm, and one count of capturing an intimate representation for allegedly filming the adult patient. Combined for all three felonies, Matson faces up to 22 years in prison.
The other 13 counts — including four more counts of false imprisonment, five more of abuse and four more charges of capturing an intimate representation — were dismissed but will be read into the record.
The reduced number of charges stemmed from a negotiated settlement with the Racine County District Attorney's Office. Matson, in September 2021, had initially pleaded not guilty.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 3.
Case history
Matson was arrested Jan. 11, 2021, after authorities were notified of a video that allegedly showed a woman abusing a person in her care.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigated. A subsequent statement from the sheriff called the video “disturbing.”
The video purportedly shows Matson repeatedly kicking a male patient in his hand and head until he falls to the ground.
According to the statement, the man in the video was completely nude with his ankles bound.
After seeing the video, RCSO staff contacted management at the adult living facility where Matson worked, who were able to identify both the victim and the suspect in the video. The facility was not identified.
RCSO staff then conducted a welfare check on the male victim.
