Phantom Fireworks

Shoppers line up outside Phantom Fireworks, 2086 27th St., Raymond, on July 3, 1018. The store was the site of a robbery in which a woman was pepper sprayed and two of her iPhones stolen on Monday.

 JONATHON SADOWSKI jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

RAYMOND — A woman was pepper sprayed during a face-to-face Facebook Marketplace transaction, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office. 

At 3:07 p.m. Monday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Phantom Fireworks parking lot, 2086 27th St., after a 35-year-old woman called 911 and said she was pepper sprayed by two males who then fled the scene.

Initial investigation revealed that the woman was selling two iPhones through the Facebook Marketplace and drove to Phantom Fireworks to meet the potential buyer. During the transaction, the buyer/suspect reportedly pepper sprayed her and fled the scene with the two phones she was selling. The Sheriff's Office believe this was a planned robbery.

The suspect who pepper sprayed the woman was accompanied by another male during the incident. The two suspects are described as black males in their early to mid-twenties. The suspect vehicle is a newer model black Chevrolet Silverado, extended cab with a Tonneau cover and chrome bumpers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office at 262-886-2300 and reference 19-41731. Information may also be provided anonymously via Racine County Crime Stoppers app, by calling 262-636-9330 or online at www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com.

