RACINE — A 28-year-old woman out on bail while awaiting trial for drug possession, is accused of stealing LED tweezers and a unicorn pen from Willkomm's Mobil station at 6840 Washington Ave.
Anna I. Williams, 28, of Menominee, Michigan, is charged with misdemeanor retail theft, misdemeanor bail jumping and obstructing an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, Mount Pleasant Police officers were dispatched to the Willkomm's for a report of a retail theft. En route dispatch informed officers the suspect left in a blue Toyota Corolla with a personalized license plate that read, "YRMOM."
When officers arrived the manager said one the cashiers had told her that a woman in the novelty items area had possibly been shoplifting. The manager reviewed security camera footage and saw a woman steal LED tweezers and a unicorn pen, a total value of $9.96.
Officers watched the video and saw the woman select two item, squat down and move the items towards her purse or jacket pocket. A subsequent video showed the vehicle the suspect had arrived in.
Officers then went to 6733 Jacobs Lane, where they did not observe the vehicle but saw a woman on the porch. One of the officers said they recognized her from the security video. Officers asked for a driver's license which identified her as Anna I. Williams.
The officers questioned Williams about the events of that evening. Initially, Williams denied everything but eventually reached in her jacket pocket and took out the unicorn pen and pink LED tweezers.
Officers informed Williams that if she returns to Willkomm's Mobil she will be arrested for trespassing.
Williams had recently been released from jail after posting bond on July 23. On June 19, she was charged with possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class U misdemeanors.
Williams made her initial appearance for her newest charges on Thursday. Her cash bond was set at $100.
She has a status conference scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 24.
