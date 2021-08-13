 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman nearly lost sight in eye after Illinois man allegedly threw a glass bottle at a car in Racine
0 Comments
alert

Woman nearly lost sight in eye after Illinois man allegedly threw a glass bottle at a car in Racine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — After an Illinois man allegedly threw a glass bottle at a car, a piece broke off and flew into a woman's eye. She may lose sight in the eye permanently, according to what a doctor reportedly told police, but indicated she would heal.

98% of people in U.S. live in a high or substantial risk of transmission in comparison to the 19% about a month ago.
Kyle Banks

Banks

Kyle L. Banks, 33, from McGaw Park, Illinois, was charged with a felony count of first-degree reckless injury.

According to a criminal complaint:

On July 30, officers were sent to the 2100 block of South Green Bay Road for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, they learned that a woman had been injured in the eye during a confrontation between different parties. She was transferred to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where a doctor said that a 2-inch piece of glass was embedded in her eye.

She later told an investigator that she received stitches to her eye but was going to be able to see out of it. She described the suspect, later identified as Banks, and other witness said that he threw a glass bottle that hit the edge of their vehicle and that a piece broke off and hit her in the eye. 

Banks admitted to being at the Speedway and said that a group of four people started saying things about him, one of whom said a derogatory term toward him. He initially said he didn't throw anything, but then later said he threw an apple and ultimately admitted to throwing a bottle out of frustration.

Banks was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN chief says Afghanistan 'spinning out of control'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News