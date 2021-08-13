Woman nearly lost sight in eye after Illinois man allegedly threw a glass bottle at a car in Racine

RACINE — After an Illinois man allegedly threw a glass bottle at a car, a piece broke off and flew into a woman's eye. She may lose sight in the eye permanently, according to what a doctor reportedly told police, but indicated she would heal.

Kyle L. Banks, 33, from McGaw Park, Illinois, was charged with a felony count of first-degree reckless injury.

According to a criminal complaint:

On July 30, officers were sent to the 2100 block of South Green Bay Road for a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, they learned that a woman had been injured in the eye during a confrontation between different parties. She was transferred to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where a doctor said that a 2-inch piece of glass was embedded in her eye.

She later told an investigator that she received stitches to her eye but was going to be able to see out of it. She described the suspect, later identified as Banks, and other witness said that he threw a glass bottle that hit the edge of their vehicle and that a piece broke off and hit her in the eye.