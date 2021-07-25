Woman involved in Raymond car accident was allegedly driving drunk, had infant in car

RAYMOND — A Franksville woman involved in a car accident was allegedly driving while drunk and had an infant child in her car.

Taylor M. Murry, 22, was charged with three felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury, two misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, second offense, with a minor in the vehicle and misdemeanor counts of operate motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.

According to a criminal complaint:

Around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of Highway K and 43rd Street for a two-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, a deputy saw a pickup truck on the shoulder just south of the intersection, and a Buick next to it. The driver of the Buick was identified as Murry, and she said she was pulling out of her driveway when the incident occurred.

Murry said she wanted to turn eastbound but didn’t see the truck coming. As she spoke, the deputy noticed the odor of alcohol coming from her. She also had a bleeding cut on her left shoulder and bruising around her neck. She admitted to having a shot of tequila before leaving the house.