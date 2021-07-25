Woman involved in Raymond car accident was allegedly driving drunk, had infant in car

RAYMOND — A Franksville woman involved in a car accident was allegedly driving while drunk and had an infant child in her car.
Taylor M. Murry, 22, was charged with three felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury, two misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, second offense, with a minor in the vehicle and misdemeanor counts of operate motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.
According to a criminal complaint:
Around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of Highway K and 43rd Street for a two-vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, a deputy saw a pickup truck on the shoulder just south of the intersection, and a Buick next to it. The driver of the Buick was identified as Murry, and she said she was pulling out of her driveway when the incident occurred.
Murry said she wanted to turn eastbound but didn’t see the truck coming. As she spoke, the deputy noticed the odor of alcohol coming from her. She also had a bleeding cut on her left shoulder and bruising around her neck. She admitted to having a shot of tequila before leaving the house.
The deputy noticed there were three other occupants in the car Murry was driving, one of which was an infant. One of the passengers complained of neck, back and shoulder pain, and another had cuts on her left arm and right side of her head as well as lower back pain. All were transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for injuries.
The deputy spoke to the driver of the truck who said he saw the Buick at the stop sign on 43rd Street, attempting to turn. He said the driver never looked in his direction before pulling out into the intersection and caused the collision. He said he had neck, back and knee pain. He was placed in a neck brace and transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Murry was given a PBT (portable breath test) and yielded a result of 0.077 which was above her 0.02 restriction. She allegedly admitted that she drank two small “one shot” bottles of Tequila prior to leaving, with one of them being just before leaving. When asked if she believed she was under the influence of alcohol, she said “yes.”
Murry was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 23
Today's mugshots: July 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Justin C Forrest
Justin C Forrest, Antioch, Illinois, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), computer message threaten/injury or harm (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Christopher Lamar Harris
Christopher Lamar Harris, 500 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeavontae B Jackson
Jeavontae B Jackson, 2400 block of 50th Street, Kenosha, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping.
Terrill Lawhorn
Terrill Lawhorn, 1800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Nicholas J Lois
Nicholas J Lois, 6000 block of McHenry Street, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Sean C McCloskey
Sean C McCloskey, 6100 block of State Highway 31, Racine, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping.
Taylor M Murry
Taylor M Murry, Franksville, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), operating while intoxicated causing injury, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Jacob E Brown
Jacob E Brown, 1800 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Mario Garfias III
Mario Garfias III, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Aaron A Liberty
Aaron A Liberty, 10000 block of Forest Hills Road, Caledonia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Kevin D Blask
Kevin D Blask, 8300 block of Gittings Road, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Dylan J Brannon
Dylan J Brannon, 4000 block of Northwestern Avenue, Mount Pleasant, exposing a child to harmful material, possession of THC, possession of child pornography.