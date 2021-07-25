 Skip to main content
Woman involved in Raymond car accident was allegedly driving drunk, had infant in car
RAYMOND

Woman involved in Raymond car accident was allegedly driving drunk, had infant in car

RAYMOND — A Franksville woman involved in a car accident was allegedly driving while drunk and had an infant child in her car.

Taylor M. Murry, 22, was charged with three felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury, two misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, second offense, with a minor in the vehicle and misdemeanor counts of operate motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.

According to a criminal complaint:

Around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of Highway K and 43rd Street for a two-vehicle crash.

Taylor Murry

Murry

Upon arrival, a deputy saw a pickup truck on the shoulder just south of the intersection, and a Buick next to it. The driver of the Buick was identified as Murry, and she said she was pulling out of her driveway when the incident occurred.

Murry said she wanted to turn eastbound but didn’t see the truck coming. As she spoke, the deputy noticed the odor of alcohol coming from her. She also had a bleeding cut on her left shoulder and bruising around her neck. She admitted to having a shot of tequila before leaving the house.

The deputy noticed there were three other occupants in the car Murry was driving, one of which was an infant. One of the passengers complained of neck, back and shoulder pain, and another had cuts on her left arm and right side of her head as well as lower back pain. All were transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for injuries.

The deputy spoke to the driver of the truck who said he saw the Buick at the stop sign on 43rd Street, attempting to turn. He said the driver never looked in his direction before pulling out into the intersection and caused the collision. He said he had neck, back and knee pain. He was placed in a neck brace and transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Murry was given a PBT (portable breath test) and yielded a result of 0.077 which was above her 0.02 restriction. She allegedly admitted that she drank two small “one shot” bottles of Tequila prior to leaving, with one of them being just before leaving. When asked if she believed she was under the influence of alcohol, she said “yes.”

Murry was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

