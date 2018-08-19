RAYMOND — A woman was taken to Froedtert Hospital after a Saturday evening rollover crash in the town.
According to a Racine County Sheriff's Office press release, deputies along with Raymond Fire and Rescue responded at 7:39 p.m. to a call about a overturned vehicle in the 4600 block of West Seven Mile Road.
First responders located the vehicle and found that the lone occupant, a 49-year-old woman, had sustained head and neck injuries. She was then transported by ambulance to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with non-life- threatening injuries.
Deputies are still investigating the incident but alcohol is believed to be a "significant contributing factor of this crash," according to the Sheriff's Office.
The woman's name has not been released.