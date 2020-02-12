Woman in 2018 I-94 crash allegedly had five different drugs in system

YORKVILLE — A woman involved in a 2018 crash on Interstate 94 in Racine County reportedly had five different drugs in her system, according to the State Lab of Hygiene.

According to the criminal complaint for Melissa Sue Hall, 36, of the Town of East Troy.

At about 4 p.m. on Nov. 17, 2018, 911 calls came in reporting a white SUV had deviated from its lane, nearly striking other vehicles, while southbound on I-94. A Wisconsin state trooper responded to the call and found the vehicle, still swerving and observed it “strike the median wall.”

The trooper then conducted a traffic stop at the Highway 20 off-ramp.

According to the trooper’s reported, “Hall denied drinking but said she took prescription medication the previous night.”

The blood draw later revealed the following drugs in Hall’s system:

Fentanyl (a synthetic opioid);

Diazepam (a benzodiazepine);

Nordiazepam (a benzodiazepine derivative and sedative);

Oxazepam (another benzodiazepine);

And temazepam (another benzodiazepine that is used to treat insomnia).

A status conference in the Racine County case is scheduled for Feb. 19.