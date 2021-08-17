Woman identified in Friday night homicide; police still seeking information

RACINE — The victim of a homicide last week has been identified as Rebecca Rannow, age 41.
Rannow was found dead Friday inside a residence in the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue after she suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the Racine Police Department said in an update Tuesday evening.
Racine Police Department officers responded Friday around 5:45 p.m. in reference to a welfare check.
Crime Stoppers of Racine is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 262-636-9330. Investigator Rasmussen can be reached at at 262-635-7774, and Investigator Nuttall at 262-770-0339.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may use the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 12
Today's mugshots: Aug. 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gabriel Murguia
Gabriel Murguia, 4700 block of Graceland Boulevard, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Elieser Ramos
Elieser Ramos, 3400 block of 16th Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs.
Jeffrey Louis Floch
Jeffrey Louis Floch, 6700 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Leonard A Herron
Leonard (aka Brian Abdul Bradford) A Herron, 1500 block of May Street, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Matthew Rivera
Matthew Rivera, Salem, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Alberto M Rodriguez
Alberto M Rodriguez, 2100 block of Hamilton Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Samuel Salcedo
Samuel Salcedo, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael Wayne Wunder
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael Wayne Wunder, 4900 block of Bayfield Drive, Waterford, negligent handling of a weapon (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments).
Monique L Booker
Monique L Booker, 1800 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Delieza L Green
Delieza L Green, 900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of an electric weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Brandy M Hickey
Brandy M Hickey, 1000 block of 70th Street, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).