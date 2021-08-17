Woman identified in Friday night homicide; police still seeking information

RACINE — The victim of a homicide last week has been identified as Rebecca Rannow, age 41.

Rannow was found dead Friday inside a residence in the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue after she suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the Racine Police Department said in an update Tuesday evening.

Racine Police Department officers responded Friday around 5:45 p.m. in reference to a welfare check.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

$1 for 6 months of unlimited local journalism Get the information you need to help keep you and your loved ones safe, healthy and updated on important issues and events.

Crime Stoppers of Racine is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 262-636-9330. Investigator Rasmussen can be reached at at 262-635-7774, and Investigator Nuttall at 262-770-0339.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may use the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.