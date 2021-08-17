 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman identified in Friday night homicide; police still seeking information
topical top story

Woman identified in Friday night homicide; police still seeking information

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The victim of a homicide last week has been identified as Rebecca Rannow, age 41.

Rannow was found dead Friday inside a residence in the 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue after she suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the Racine Police Department said in an update Tuesday evening.

Racine Police Department officers responded Friday around 5:45 p.m. in reference to a welfare check.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Crime Stoppers of Racine is offering a reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 262-636-9330. Investigator Rasmussen can be reached at at 262-635-7774, and Investigator Nuttall at 262-770-0339.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may use the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Rebecca Rannow

Rannow

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News