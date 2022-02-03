Woman guilty on all counts for failing to protect victim in child sexual abuse case

RACINE — It took a jury only 30 minutes to reach guilty verdicts for a woman accused of taking no action to protect a child who was being sexually abused.

Nicole Marie Teloh, 37, was convicted Thursday of failure to protect a child and three counts of attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child, all felonies.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on May 2. The defendant’s bail was revoked and she was taken into custody.

The defendant was not accused of directly abusing the victim; rather, the allegations were that she knew about the sexual abuse, took no action and even encouraged it.

Her then-husband, Jeremy Teloh, 38, was the primary abuser; they married in 2015 and divorced in 2020. He previously pleaded no contest to three crimes, including second-degree sexual assault of child, and was sentenced to 53 years in prison.

Jeremy and Nicole Teloh were arrested in February 2019 after the victim told a school counselor that she had been sexually assaulted.

The assaults occurred when the victim was 13 and 14 years old. Now 17, the victim testified during the trial about the sexual abuse. Trial testimony is being withheld due to the graphic nature of the allegations.

The central question during the trial was whether Nicole Teloh knew her husband was sexually abusing the child.

“The answer, quite honestly, is yes,” said Assistant District Attorney Dirk Jensen, the lead prosecutor. “I don’t see any motive in the evidence for making this stuff up.”

Jensen said during the investigation three years ago, the victim described what happened to her four times and the accounts were consistent with each other. The victim also said on the stand that Nicole Teloh knew what Jeremy Teloh was doing.

Attorney Laura Ann Walker, who defended Nicole Teloh, countered the actual evidence led back to Jeremy Teloh and not his wife.

For example, the messages sent to the victim always came from Jeremy Teloh to the victim. Nicole Teloh was not included in the messages.

Walker also argued there were inconsistencies in the statements given by the victim. She was careful to say the victim was not lying, but that a lot of time had gone by and even the victim admitted from the stand she had forgotten some details of the events. She also pointed out Nicole Teloh worked the second or third shift as a nurse and did not always know what her husband was doing while she was at work.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.