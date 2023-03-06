RACINE — A woman was found dead in a vehicle Sunday. The cause of death is unknown but does not appear suspicious, according to the Racine Police Department.

Around 12:30 p.m., RPD officers were dispatched to the H&R Block office at 2345 Douglas Ave. after a report of an unresponsive woman, who had been in a vehicle in the parking lot for about an hour.

RPD officers and members of the Racine Fire Department arrived and found a 42-year-old woman deceased inside a white Chevrolet Cruze.

The cause of death has not been determined but does not appear to be suspicious in nature, RPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said.

An autopsy will be conducted to make a final determination.

