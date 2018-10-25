CALEDONIA — An Illinois woman who reportedly fled a Racine County sheriff’s deputy early Thursday morning ended up in a crash, arrested and with a leg broken in multiple places.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported that, at 12:47 a.m., a deputy on patrol attempted to stop a vehicle traveling more than 70 mph in a 45 mph zone on Highway 31 at Five Mile Road. The vehicle accelerated, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph while not stopping for stop signs at Highway G.
After crossing Highway 32, the deputy lost sight of the fleeing vehicle as it left the roadway and struck a tree in a field on the east side of Highway 32 at Highway 31, the department reported. The vehicle had traveled 1.15 mile in just more than one minute from the time the deputy activated his emergency lights to the time of the crash.
The driver, Allison Hood of Wadsworth, Ill., was extricated from the vehicle by rescue personnel and taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital where she was admitted; Hood had broken her right leg in multiple places.
While at the hospital, Hood told deputies she saw the lights from the sheriff’s squad car but chose to drive away because she did not have a valid drivers license. Hood said she was on her way home and thought she was in Kenosha.
Deputies could smell the odor of intoxicants from Hood and found a liquor bottle in her vehicle. Hood is being charged with sixth-offense drunken driving, fleeing from an officer, operating while revoked and two citations for failing to stop at stop sign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.