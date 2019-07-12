RACINE — A 49-year-old rural Lake Geneva woman was in custody Friday, facing her third operating while intoxicated charge, resulting from a November traffic stop.
Julie L. Capodarco, 49, of the Town of Geneva, was charged on Friday with misdemeanor counts of operating with a restricted controlled substance in her bloodstream and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; both as a third offense.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 4:45 p.m. on Nov, 12, 2018, the Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint about a Honda Odyssey van deviating out of its lane and traveling at a slow speed on Interstate 94, south of Ryan Road in Oak Creek.
Racine County dispatchers obtained a driver's license and advised the State Patrol that the Odyssey had pulled into a driveway in the 4700 block of Highway G in Raymond.
A state trooper headed to the area and observed the Odyssey pull out of the driveway and travel west. The Odyssey was observed crossing over the fog line of the westbound lane and the center line multiple times before the trooper pulled the vehicle over in the 7500 block of Highway G (Six Mile Road).
The driver, identified as Capodarco, reportedly was talking slowly and slurring her words. The trooper asked Capodarco to complete field sobriety tests, which she reportedly was unable to pass. She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.
A search was conducted of her vehicle and inside the driver’s door a bottle of Zoloft, an antidepressant prescribed to Capodarco, was located. Police received a warrant for chemical testing of Capodarco’s blood and she was transported to Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital Franklin for a blood draw.
The results showed that Capodarco’s blood contained 440 ng/mL of Zoloft, which is twice the 200 ng/mL Zoloft limit.
According to court records, Capodarco failed to show up for a June 27 court date related to the case. An arrest warrant was issued on July 8 and on Friday she made her initial court appearance, where a $3,000 bond was set. She was in custody at the Racine County Jail as of Friday. Her next court date is set for Sept. 16
