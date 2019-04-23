Try 3 months for $3

CALEDONIA — A 29-year-old Caledonia woman is facing a child abuse charge after she allegedly boarded a school bus and hit a young girl in the face, and also reportedly struck another individual who was riding the bus.

According to a criminal complaint:

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, the school bus pulled over on the 4000 block of Highway 38. When the bus stopped, Katheryn C. Duncan, who lives on the 4000 block of Highway 38, reportedly ran onto the bus and allegedly tried to force a girl under the age of 12 off the bus.

She allegedly struck the girl in the face several times, leaving bruises and a “lump” on the victim’s head. Another person on the bus reported having been hit during the altercation.

Video surveillance from the bus, according to Caledonia Police, reportedly shows Duncan striking the girl.

Duncan faces charges for felony physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She has prior convictions for possession with intent to deliver cocaine in 2016 and fraud against a financial institution in 2011, and was incarcerated for two months for operating while intoxicated in Illinois in 2011, according to police.

Cash bond for Duncan was set at $5,000 on Tuesday, and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m., May 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Duncan remained in custody at the County Jail as of Tuesday night.

