CALEDONIA — A 29-year-old Caledonia woman is facing a child abuse charge after she allegedly boarded a school bus and hit a young girl in the face, and also reportedly struck another individual who was riding the bus.
According to a criminal complaint:
Just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, the school bus pulled over on the 4000 block of Highway 38. When the bus stopped, Katheryn C. Duncan, who lives on the 4000 block of Highway 38, reportedly ran onto the bus and allegedly tried to force a girl under the age of 12 off the bus.
She allegedly struck the girl in the face several times, leaving bruises and a “lump” on the victim’s head. Another person on the bus reported having been hit during the altercation.
Video surveillance from the bus, according to Caledonia Police, reportedly shows Duncan striking the girl.
Duncan faces charges for felony physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She has prior convictions for possession with intent to deliver cocaine in 2016 and fraud against a financial institution in 2011, and was incarcerated for two months for operating while intoxicated in Illinois in 2011, according to police.
Cash bond for Duncan was set at $5,000 on Tuesday, and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m., May 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Duncan remained in custody at the County Jail as of Tuesday night.
Today's mugshots: April 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Katheryn C. Duncan
Katheryn C. Duncan, Franksville, physical abuse of a child, disorderly conduct.
Cameron L. Holbrook
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cameron L. Holbrook (a.k.a. Bubba), Milwaukee, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC.
Mark L. Johnson
Mark L. Johnson, 4900 block of Kings Cove Road, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs.
Jacob A. Painter
Jacob A. Painter, Franksville, uttering a forgery, felony theft - false representation (between $2,500 and $5,000).
Mark J. Sansouci
Mark J. Sansouci, 8600 block of 37th Ave., Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle revoked.
Sandra Sarinana-Morales
Sandra Sarinana-Morales, 2100 block of Ohio St., Racine, food stamp offense, food stamp fraud (value greater than $5,000).
Andrew J. Simonds
Andrew J. Simonds, Pleasant Prairie, attempt bribery of witness, contempt of court - disobey order, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Josue J. Bobadilla
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Josue J. Bobadilla, Union Grove, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Laron D. Green
Laron D. Green, 3700 block of Southwood Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating without a license.
Derreece C. Perkins
Derreece C. Perkins, 1300 block of Hayes Ave., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michakell D. Rattler
Michakell D. Rattler, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Corey Ray Seekins
Corey Ray Seekins, Greenfield, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Amanda L. Tibbits
Amanda L. Tibbits, Franksville, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
