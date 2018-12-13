MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha woman has been charged with five crimes, three months after she allegedly crashed her car into another vehicle on purpose while firing a gun at the car.
Elham Jama Alchaar, 39, of the 5300 block of 64th Avenue in Kenosha, was charged on Thursday with two felonies — discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, second-degree recklessly endangering safety — and three misdemeanors — disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, criminal damage to property and hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sept. 8, Alchaar (who also goes by the name Aaliyah Alchaar) allegedly intentionally crashed her car into a vehicle occupied by two people in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1400 block of Emmertsen Road, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. She reportedly fired a gun at the other vehicle as she rammed into it, although no bullets reportedly struck either of the vehicle's occupants.
Alchaar then allegedly chased the two victims through the parking lot before she left.
One of the victims said he left the apartment complex and started walking toward his car. He then picked up the other victim in front of the apartment complex, but while they were trying to leave, Alchaar drove head-on into the vehicle, causing damage to the car.
The victim reported trying to drive away when Alchaar pointed a gun at the victim and fired one shot.
Police said that two witnesses and surveillance video footage confirmed the victims’ accounts.
A warrant for Alchaar’s arrest was issued on Nov. 19. She surrendered on Nov. 30 and posted bond. Alchaar made her initial appearance in court Thursday, according to online court records.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
