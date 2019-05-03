Try 3 months for $3

RAYMOND —  A 45-year-old Raymond woman is charged with two misdemeanors after allegedly getting into an argument while intoxicated, then calling 911 and hanging up.

Jennifer M. Schweninger of the 2800 block of 43rd Street is charged with false emergency phone use and resisting an officer.

For the first charge, she faces as much as a $600 fine and 90 days imprisonment; for the second charge, as much as a $10,000 fine and nine months imprisonment.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Thursday, Schweninger had been drinking for several hours and got into an argument with someone at her home. Schweninger then called 911.

Before hanging up, she reportedly told the 911 dispatcher that she had been drinking and did not want police to come to her home.

Schweninger was in a locked bathroom when deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office arrived. She allegedly refused to open the bathroom door after a deputy requested she do so; but the deputies eventually got her out of the bathroom and placed her in handcuffs.

The other person at the residence told deputies that when Schweninger drinks she likes to argue and call 911. A preliminary breath test put Schweninger’s blood alcohol content at .229.

Schweninger was previously convicted of disorderly conduct in Racine in 2018.

A $50 cash bond was set for Schweninger on Friday. Conditions of the bond include that she not consume or possess any alcohol and must submit to random testing.

A status conference in this case is set for 8:30 a.m. July 8 at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.

