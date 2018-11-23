TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A 42-year-old Town of Burlington woman is facing her sixth charge of operating while intoxicated after being involved in a crash late Friday afternoon in the town.
According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office:
At 5:30 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to the area of McHenry Street (Highway P) and and Warren Road in the far southwest corner of the Town of Burlington, south of the Bohners Lake area, for reports of a vehicle that had left the roadway and struck a mailbox, trash bins and several trees.
Upon arrival, deputies located the vehicle involved in the crash and made contact with the operator, who was on scene. Deputies suspected her to be under the influence of alcohol.
The operator, whom the Sheriff's Office identified as Town of Burlington resident Cynthia Johnsen, submitted to field sobriety testing and was found to be under the influence. She also submitted to a preliminary breath test, which registered a result of .16. The legal limit is 0.08.
Johnsen was arrested on a pending charge of operating while intoxicated and it was determined that, if convicted, this would be Johnsen’s sixth such offense, the Sheriff's Office reported.
During her arrest, Johnsen reportedly became uncooperative with law enforcement and allegedly threatened to punch them in the face and kick them in the teeth if she had the opportunity.
She was being held as of Friday night at the Racine County Jail on pending charges of OWI-6th offense and threats to law enforcement. Both charges are felonies and her bond was set at $10,000.
Johnsen was also issued traffic citations for having open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and failure to keep a vehicle under control.
