RACINE — A Racine woman is facing a child abuse charge for allegedly roughly breaking up a fight between two boys outside Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
Angela S. Dobbins, 28, of the 1400 block of Buchanan Street, faces one felony count of physical abuse of a child and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
Two boys were fighting outside the school, 3535 LaSalle St., at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.
One of the boys told police that Dobbins had gotten involved in the altercation and scratched his neck when she grabbed him by the back of his hooded sweatshirt and pulled him away from the other boy, making it difficult for him to breathe. The scratch was about an inch long.
After Dobbins got one of the boys behind her, she told the other, “If you want to fight, come hit him!”
The school’s principal tried to calm Dobbins down, but Dobbins began to yell and swear at the principal. The principal told her to leave and she did.
Dobbins remained in the Racine County Jail as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, records show.
She made an initial court appearance Wednesday, during which a $250 cash bond and $2,000 signature bond were set. Her next appearance is a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. May 9.
