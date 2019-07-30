RAYMOND — A woman is dead, and another woman remained hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday, after a two-vehicle crash in the Village of Raymond.
At 5:41 p.m. Monday, Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the area near Highway 45 and Seven Mile Road for a two-vehicle crash, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release. Callers reported that one of the drivers was trapped in her car but conscious, and the other vehicle was on its roof with the driver inside unconscious.
Responding deputies attempted life saving measures on the 61-year-old female driver of the vehicle on its roof; however, she died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The 36-year-old female driver of the other vehicle was extricated and taken via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital. As of Tuesday afternoon, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said that the woman transported remained in the hospital with serious injuries.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the deceased victim's family, and we pray for a speedy recovery for the other victim as well," Schmaling said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and more information will be released when appropriate, the Sheriff's Office said.
Today's mugshots: July 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Antonio R. Dominguez
Antonio R. Dominguez, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, possession of child pornography.
Dustin D. Hoppe
Dustin D. Hoppe, South Milwaukee, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Tyler Z. Mohr
Tyler Z. Mohr, 3100 block of Hamlin Street, Racine, felony theft of movable property (between $2,500 and $5,000), possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keri L. Monheim
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Keri L. Monheim, 100 South Pine Street, Burlington, felony personal identity theft (financial gain), uttering a forgery.
Derreece C. Perkins
Derreece C. Perkins, 1300 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Angela C. Phelps
Angela C. Phelps, Indianapolis, IN, forgery, fraud against financial institution (value between $500 and $10,000), felony personal identity theft (financial gain), theft by acquisition of a credit card.
Zyshonne Z. Tyson
Zyshonne Z. Tyson, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, first degree sexual assault of a child by use of threat of force or violence.
Trayvion D. Weaver
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Trayvion D. Weaver, 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, obstructing an officer.
Vittorio P. Campbell
Vittorio P. Campbell, Orland Park, IL, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Delicia M. New
Delicia M. New, 1200 block of 13th Avenue, Union Grove, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Crystal Osborne
Crystal Osborne, 1900 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Adam J. Pulido
Adam J. Pulido, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Brian V. Smith
Brian V. Smith, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Zyairra L. Williams
Zyairra L. Williams, 1200 block of Bluff Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Carlos M. Saldivar
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Carlos M. Saldivar, 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, operating without a license.