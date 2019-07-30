{{featured_button_text}}

RAYMOND — A woman is dead, and another woman remained hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday, after a two-vehicle crash in the Village of Raymond. 

At 5:41 p.m. Monday, Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the area near Highway 45 and Seven Mile Road for a two-vehicle crash, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release. Callers reported that one of the drivers was trapped in her car but conscious, and the other vehicle was on its roof with the driver inside unconscious.

Responding deputies attempted life saving measures on the 61-year-old female driver of the vehicle on its roof; however, she died from injuries sustained in the crash. 

The 36-year-old female driver of the other vehicle was extricated and taken via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital. As of Tuesday afternoon, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said that the woman transported remained in the hospital with serious injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the deceased victim's family, and we pray for a speedy recovery for the other victim as well," Schmaling said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and more information will be released when appropriate, the Sheriff's Office said.  

