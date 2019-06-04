{{featured_button_text}}
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department News
Kenosha Joint Services

SALEM LAKES — A Salem Lakes woman is dead following a weekend crash in Kenosha County approximately three miles from the Illinois border. 

At 6:16 a.m. Saturday, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to the 26900 block of Highway AH (89th Street) for a single-vehicle crash with injury, according to a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release.

When deputies arrived, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle — Cynthia L. Maricle, 44, of Salem Lakes — was found dead at the scene as a result the injuries sustained. 

Investigation revealed that  Maricle's vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet Aveo, was traveling on Highway AH when it left the roadway, struck a culvert and crashed into a tree.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.