SALEM LAKES — A Salem Lakes woman is dead following a weekend crash in Kenosha County approximately three miles from the Illinois border.
At 6:16 a.m. Saturday, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to the 26900 block of Highway AH (89th Street) for a single-vehicle crash with injury, according to a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release.
When deputies arrived, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle — Cynthia L. Maricle, 44, of Salem Lakes — was found dead at the scene as a result the injuries sustained.
Investigation revealed that Maricle's vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet Aveo, was traveling on Highway AH when it left the roadway, struck a culvert and crashed into a tree.