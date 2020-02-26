Woman dead after Kenosha crash, cause remains under investigation

KENOSHA — A woman is dead after a crash that occurred early Thursday in the City of Kenosha.
At 2:10 a.m., Kenosha Police responded to the 1800 block of Washington Road for a fire, according to a City of Kenosha Police Department news release. Police found a downed power line, which was arcing and causing a small fire.
Police checked for signs of a motor vehicle accident, but did not immediately find any evidence suggesting a crash had occurred.
You have free articles remaining.
As officers continued to check the area, they found a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Washington Road with heavy front-end damage.
A 33-year-old woman was found trapped underneath the steering column. Kenosha Police started first aid, and the Kenosha Fire Department responded, but lifesaving measures were not successful.
The woman's identity is not being released as of Wednesday morning.
The Wisconsin State Patrol’s Traffic Reconstruction Unit is assisting Kenosha Police with the accident investigation. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dailanique N Jones
Dailanique N Jones, 21400 block of Spring Street, Union Grove, assault by prisoners, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Thomas Gerald Kringel
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas Gerald Kringel, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Donta J Martin
Donta J Martin, 5800 block of Lincoln Village Drive, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Scott W Melcher
Scott W Melcher, South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, deliver of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver schedule V drugs, deliver of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Julian Valentino Robles
Julian (aka Toto) Valentino Robles, 1100 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), hit and run (injury).
Jacqueline Vasquez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jacqueline Vasquez, 900 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Shante L Sanders
Shante L Sanders, 1000 block of Hilker Place, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.
Brenna L Roesler
Brenna L Roesler, Elkhorn, Wisconsin, operating motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).
Kendall M Hill
Kendall M Hill, 5000 block of 46th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Eneidaylin Gonzalez
Eneidaylin Gonzalez, 2400 block of 19th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Jordan K Faultersack
Jordan K Faultersack, 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Sentejah A Banks-Gladney
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sentejah A Banks-Gladney, 5800 block of 21st Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Derik D Downs
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Derik D Downs, 1500 block of West Street, Racine, fraud against financial institution (value exceeds $500 but does not exceed $10,000).
Anthony J Guelzow
Anthony J Guelzow, 1300 block of West Boulevard, Racine, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Michael K Hubbard
Michael K Hubbard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon.