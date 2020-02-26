You are the owner of this article.
Woman dead after Kenosha crash, cause remains under investigation
KENOSHA — A woman is dead after a crash that occurred early Thursday in the City of Kenosha.  

At 2:10 a.m., Kenosha Police responded to the 1800 block of Washington Road for a fire, according to a City of Kenosha Police Department news release. Police found a downed power line, which was arcing and causing a small fire.

Police checked for signs of a motor vehicle accident, but did not immediately find any evidence suggesting a crash had occurred.

As officers continued to check the area, they found a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Washington Road with heavy front-end damage.

A 33-year-old woman was found trapped underneath the steering column. Kenosha Police started first aid, and the Kenosha Fire Department responded, but lifesaving measures were not successful. 

The woman's identity is not being released as of Wednesday morning.

The Wisconsin State Patrol’s Traffic Reconstruction Unit is assisting Kenosha Police with the accident investigation. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

