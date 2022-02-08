Woman connected to 2019 Wells Fargo bank robbery/kidnapping scheme gets probation

RACINE — A woman arrested in the days following a 2019 bank robbery was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday to plead guilty to a reduced number of charges.

Lamarra Powell, 20, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty to the single count of theft of a financial institution as party to a crime and was sentenced to five years of probation. The remaining three charges of kidnapping as party to a crime were dismissed.

If the defendant fails to comply with the terms of the probation, she could be sentenced up to six years in prison.

She was denied the possibility that her record could eventually be expunged due to the magnitude of the crime.

She did not directly participate in crime. Rather, she is charged with aiding and abetting the conspirators, who kidnapped a Wells Fargo manager and her daughters before robbing the bank.

The defendant became ensnarled in the case through her relationship with one of the three men who planned and executed the crime.

Judge Timothy Boyle called it “one of the most serious crimes to come through the county in a while ... It’s hard for a lot of people to appreciate what actually happened here.”

Boyle spoke directly of how the victims and how they must have wondered if they were even going to live.

Case history

Officers from the Racine Police Department were dispatched at about 6:42 a.m. on June 28, 2019, to the Wells Fargo branch at 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Events culminating in the bank robbery began the evening before when William Q. Howell, now 21, and Donterious L. Robb, now 26, allegedly approached the branch manager of Wells Fargo, who was in Kenosha and getting her two children out of a car after arriving home.

The bank manager was pregnant at the time, and her children were then 5 and 2 years old.

Howell and Robb brandished firearms and forced the woman and her daughter into the backseat of her car before getting in and driving to Milwaukee.

A third defendant, George K. Pearson-Robb then drove their vehicle away from the scene.

During the trip, they allegedly took her cellphone and wallet. Robb allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun at her for the entire ride. Investigators later learned the handguns used were fake but looked real to the victim.

When Howell and Robb arrived in Milwaukee, they put the woman and her daughters in the basement of the house where they were staying, which was the home of Pearson-Robb’s mother.

Howell and Robb allegedly told her they wanted access to the bank vault the next morning.

Powell was then living with Pearson-Robb. She has acknowledged she knew about the plan beforehand and was informed there were hostages in the basement when she arrived home the day of the kidnapping.

In the early-morning hours of the next day, the woman and her two children were transported to Wells Fargo in Racine where the bank manager was threatened at gunpoint until she was able to give the men access to money.

The victim managed to shut a door, locking herself and her two children in the bank with the conspirators on the other side of the locked door.

The conspirators fled with $47,000.

Sentencing

Powell expressed remorse to the victim and her children. “I don’t wish that pain on anyone,” she said.

She added if given probation she would pursue education and maintain employment. “Now is the time for me to get on my feet and make a life for myself,” she concluded.

The defendant's grandmother was allowed to address the court.

“My granddaughter was a very good kid until she got into contact with (Pearson-Robb),” she said.

Powell’s grandmother assured the court that Powell had “turned her life around, was back on track” and “she will continue to do good as long as she’s in my custody.”

However, Boyle initially appeared to question the recommendation for probation made by the Racine County District Attorney's Office.

He said, in consideration of the gravity of the offense, “it’s somewhat hard for me to appreciate you being in front of me now with a probation recommendation.” He reviewed the case and noted the defendant had cooperated with the investigation, later testified against her former partner and had no criminal history.

Therefore, Boyle was willing to withhold the prison sentence and grant probation.

However, Boyle declined to allow the defendant to pursue an expungement of her record, noting the underlying facts of the case were too serious.

“You’ve gotten a major break already,” he told her in reference to the opportunity for probation.

Boyle assured the defendant it was possible to move forward and be successful — even with a felony record.

