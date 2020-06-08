Woman committed to hospital after jumping into Root River Monday morning

RACINE — A woman who jumped into the Root River was committed to Ascension All Saints Hospital Monday morning, according to police.
Members of the Racine Police Department and Racine Fire Department responded to the stretch of the Root River near the State Street Bridge and got her out of the river at around 8:30 a.m., Sgt. Richard Rivers of the RPD told The Journal Times.
"An adult female was feeling suicidal," Rivers said of the incident.
She is believed to be in stable condition at the hospital.
