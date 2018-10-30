MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman was arrested after several crack pipes were allegedly discovered in her car Monday night.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Mount Pleasant police officer pulled over Emma Ruth Johnson, 22, of the 1000 block of College Avenue, at about 10 p.m. Monday at an undisclosed location.
As the officer checked Johnson’s driver’s license information, the officer called for a K-9 unit to check the vehicle.
A K-9 unit arrived and the dog alerted officers, giving probable cause to search the car.
Officers searched the car and Johnson’s purse. Underneath the driver’s seat, police reported finding a trimmed plastic straw, which can be used for nasally ingesting cocaine, and a glass pipe. Inside Johnson’s purse, police said they found a steel wool scouring pad (often used for smoking crack cocaine), a vape pen and several other “crack pipes.”
Johnson initially denied having anything illegal in her possession, according to police.
She reportedly and repeatedly stated over and over that Emma is her little sister and gave police a different first name, according to a police report.
After being taken to Racine County Jail, Johnson turned over two more crack pipes, another steel wool scouring pad, napkins and a broken crack pipe that had been tucked into her pants.
Johnson faces charges of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer and bail jumping.
Police said that Johnson's sister never gave Emma Johnson permission to use her identification information and, as a result, she received another felony charge for personal identity theft.
Court records show that Emma Johnson has never been convicted of a felony, although a charge of theft in a business setting (a misdemeanor) was filed against her in March and a charge of felony forgery-uttering was filed in August.
A preliminary hearing for Johnson on the most recent charges has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. She remained in custody at the County Jail as of Monday night, jail records indicated.
