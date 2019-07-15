RACINE — A Racine woman was charged in court after stealing a relative’s car and resisting an officer on Sunday. And, the suspect reportedly had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.29, more than triple the legal limit, at the time of her arrest, court records indicated.
Carmen J. Taylor, 57, of the 1600 block of Franklin Street, was charged in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, felony; and obstructing an officer and resisting an officer, both Class A misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine Police officer responded Sunday to a report of a car theft. The victim reportedly told him she was lying down in her house when she heard squealing tires and looked out to see her leased 2018 BMW driving away. Her keys were not in her purse.
The victim said such occurrences had happened in the past, so this time she decided to report it. A daughter who had actually leased the vehicle for her mother said she wanted to press charges, for the same reason.
The officer found the BMW parked in front of the alleged thief’s residence, where she gave the victim’s name, something the officer knew to be false because he had just met the actual victim. When he told Taylor he knew she had given a false name, she allegedly turned to go back inside the house. The officer grabbed her left arm, and Taylor tried to pull out of his grasp.
She reportedly continued to resist as she was handcuffed.
Taylor, who has several other convictions on her record including three for drunken driving, was then taken to the Racine County Jail.
Taylor has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 31 in Racine County Circuit Court.
