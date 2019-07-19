RACINE — A woman is facing felony charges after allegedly hitting her boyfriend with a car, while their child was in the back seat.
Racine resident Savannah R. Hamilton, 20, of the 1600 block of Carlisle Avenue, is charged with recklessly endangering safety, domestic abuse and hit and run causing injury.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 10:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Racine police officers were called to a scene of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.
Upon arrival, officers saw a man on the ground complaining of pain in his left leg and said that Hamilton, who he has a child with, hit him with a car and sped off.
The victim told officers that he and Hamilton had an argument outside his home on Wisconsin Avenue and Hamilton drove off, stopped, did a U-turn, and drove back and hit him with a car causing him fly over the vehicle and hit the street.
Officers also spoke to witnesses, who said they saw Hamilton do a U-turn and hit the victim with the car.
Hamilton was stopped by police minutes after the hit and run incident and the child she shares with the victim was in the backseat.
Hamilton has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 25. If convicted, Hamilton could face up to seven years in prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.