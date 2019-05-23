RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged with disorderly conduct and three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping after a theft investigation at a local Walgreens store.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officers responded to a report of gift card theft at the Walgreens at 1920 Douglas Ave. Upon arriving in the area, officers located and later identified the suspect, Sabrina L. Thomas, 30, of the 2400 block of Summit Avenue. When Thomas was confronted, she surrendered the gift cards and the employees at Walgreens declined to press theft charges.
However, the employees said that Thomas had “crossed the line” by shouting expletives at employees.
Police took Thomas into custody due to outstanding warrants.
At the County Jail, Thomas reportedly “was not cooperative with the officer’s requests” and she was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared. At the hospital, Thomas continued to not cooperate. At one point, medical staff made an attempt to have Thomas drink some water, but Thomas “pretended to be asleep.” Then she screamed, threw her arms out and knocked a cup of water out of a nurse's hands.
Thomas had appeared in court three times prior to Wednesday’s arrest, each on charges of disorderly conduct from cases since October. She was released on bond in each case. As a condition of those bonds, Thomas was not to engage in any further criminal activity.
Thomas remained in custody as of Friday night with bail set at $500. Her next court date is set for July 8.
Today's mugshots: May 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jason M. Blashka
Jason M. Blashka, Mount Pleasant, first degree child sexual assault, child enticement, false imprisonment.
Brandon L. Dotson
Brandon L. Dotson, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Robert M. Foots
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert M. Foots, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Todd C. Gurtowski
Todd C. Gurtowski, 7800 block of 36th Avenue, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor bail jumping
Kyle J. Johnson
Kyle J. Johnson, Burlington, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, strangulation and suffocation.
Anthony J. Kassees
Anthony J. Kassees, West Allis, possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Todd J. Kerkman
Todd J. Kerkman, Union Grove, theft (movable property between $10,000 and $100,000), criminal damage to property.
Aaron M. Kimberly
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Aaron M. Kimberly, Kansasville, first degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, hit and run, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kari M. McMillen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kari M. McMillen, Salem, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving causing injury.
Marcus D. Salisbury
Marcus D. Salisbury, 1500 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, felony intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct.
Charita P. Scott
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Charita P. Scott, Milwaukee, fraud against financial institution (between $10,000 and $100,000).
Denton Z. Thomas
Denton Z. Thomas, Waukegan, IL, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arial Nicole Browne
Arial Nicole Browne, 1500 block of Superior Street, Racine, neglecting a child, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Jennifer A. Hager
Jennifer A. Hager, 5000 block of Erie Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Aaron L. Harris Jr.
Aaron L. Harris Jr., 1400 block of Howard Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Michael L. Herrington Jr.
Michael L. Herrington Jr., 1500 block of Superior Street, Racine, neglecting a child, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Sabrina L. Thomas
Sabrina L. Thomas, 2400 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
