Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged with disorderly conduct and three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping after a theft investigation at a local Walgreens store.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responded to a report of gift card theft at the Walgreens at 1920 Douglas Ave. Upon arriving in the area, officers located and later identified the suspect, Sabrina L. Thomas, 30, of the 2400 block of Summit Avenue. When Thomas was confronted, she surrendered the gift cards and the employees at Walgreens declined to press theft charges.

However, the employees said that Thomas had “crossed the line” by shouting expletives at employees.

Police took Thomas into custody due to outstanding warrants.

At the County Jail, Thomas reportedly “was not cooperative with the officer’s requests” and she was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared. At the hospital, Thomas continued to not cooperate. At one point, medical staff made an attempt to have Thomas drink some water, but Thomas “pretended to be asleep.” Then she screamed, threw her arms out and knocked a cup of water out of a nurse's hands.  

Thomas had appeared in court three times prior to Wednesday’s arrest, each on charges of disorderly conduct from cases since October. She was released on bond in each case. As a condition of those bonds, Thomas was not to engage in any further criminal activity.

Thomas remained in custody as of Friday night with bail set at $500. Her next court date is set for July 8.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments