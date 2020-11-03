Woman charged with attempted homicide after reportedly stabbing victim in neck and ribs in Union Grove

UNION GROVE — A Mount Pleasant woman has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly stabbing a victim in the neck and ribs with a steak knife in Union Grove.

Lisa M. Steinberg, 52, of the 7800 block of Old Spring Street, was charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:54 p.m. Friday, an officer was sent to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine for an assault report and was advised the victim was in ER with a stab wound.

When the officer arrived, he spoke to a person there who claimed she got a phone call from the victim asking for her to take him to the hospital. She stated he had a lot of blood on his clothes and said “Lisa is nuts,” and “She gets crazy when she drinks tequila.” She understood that he was talking about Steinberg.

The officer then spoke to the victim who had a gauze bandage over the side of his neck that was half red from soaking up blood. He also had injuries to his left eyebrow, nose and ribcage as well as spots of candle wax on his face, right ear and hair.

The victim said he and Steinberg were drinking, listening to music and talking in a Union Grove home in the 1400 block of 10th Street.