Woman charged with attempted homicide after reportedly stabbing victim in neck and ribs in Union Grove

UNION GROVE — A Mount Pleasant woman has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly stabbing a victim in the neck and ribs with a steak knife in Union Grove.
Lisa M. Steinberg, 52, of the 7800 block of Old Spring Street, was charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9:54 p.m. Friday, an officer was sent to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine for an assault report and was advised the victim was in ER with a stab wound.
When the officer arrived, he spoke to a person there who claimed she got a phone call from the victim asking for her to take him to the hospital. She stated he had a lot of blood on his clothes and said “Lisa is nuts,” and “She gets crazy when she drinks tequila.” She understood that he was talking about Steinberg.
The officer then spoke to the victim who had a gauze bandage over the side of his neck that was half red from soaking up blood. He also had injuries to his left eyebrow, nose and ribcage as well as spots of candle wax on his face, right ear and hair.
The victim said he and Steinberg were drinking, listening to music and talking in a Union Grove home in the 1400 block of 10th Street.
The conversation turned confrontational and then Steinberg “went nuts.” She threw a candle at his head, picked up a chair and swung it down on him and then grabbed a steak knife and stabbed him in the neck and right ribcage. The stabbing in his neck was very close to an artery.
Steinberg was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Devereaux Patton
Devereaux Patton, 1900 block of Center Street, Racine, possession cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Lisa M Steinberg
Lisa M Steinberg, 7800 block of Old Spring Street, Mount Pleasant, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).
Damion J Jones
Damion J Jones, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Ricardo Gomez-Aguayo
Ricardo Gomez-Aguayo, 1000 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tameeka L Lee
Tameeka L Lee, 1200 block Reeds Court, Racine, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
